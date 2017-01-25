News By Tag
Richman Signature Properties and Laurel & Wolf Unveil 2017 Trends for Apartment Interior Design
Designed Model Homes at Aurora in Tampa and Parc at White Rock in Dallas Offer Glimpse Into Trends, Including Individualism, Simplicity, Refuge From Tech.
"We've worked with Laurel & Wolf designers to uncover the top trends for apartments that feel like forever homes. It's all part of our mission to reimagine what rental living looks like for our residents. A major differentiator of our communities is the design flexibility each property offers, not typically found in other apartment communities that have stringent rules for decorating,"
Beyond the design insights, Richman Signature Properties is making the stylish décor options a reality for its residents. Upon moving into one of its luxury communities, residents at all Richman Signature Properties may choose to Live Prettier with a complimentary Laurel & Wolf Signature Design package (http://www.laurelandwolf.com/
To demonstrate the trends and showcase to future residents the stylish possibilities for their new home, Laurel & Wolf has created an entirely furnished look for Richman Signature Properties' newly completed model homes at Aurora in Downtown Tampa and Parc at White Rock in Dallas.
Following are the top apartment interior design trends for 2017 from Richman Signature Properties and Laurel & Wolf, which can be implemented into any apartment home that needs a refresh.
A Shift in Bedroom Space
With an increase in the use of technology and the bustle of everyday life, renters are feeling the need to make bedrooms a sanctuary for rest and relaxation. Millennials and Gen Xers are moving their home offices and TVs out of the bedroom, and shifting to calming colors and monochromatic palettes. Additionally, articulating sconces are taking the place of traditional table lamps in the bedroom. They offer a more direct source of light, creating more peace in the space, and can be ideal for young professionals and couples with differing bed times.
Maximizing Style with Curated Colors
Millennial and Gen X renters are taking a page out of the history books and looking toward more classical color palettes for their homes. This year, we'll see a rise in popularity of pairing rich pigmented tones in dusty blues and grays with hunter green and wheat accents. Warm, calming colors will be complemented by natural textures to further tie to the need for home sanctuary.
Simplicity and Originality is a Must
When it comes to millennial renters, the big trend is 'less is more.' There's a desire to streamline spaces - to be uncluttered and less fussy than traditional design. For the pieces they do choose, millennials are open to spending a little more money if it makes their room stand out, especially from their friends.
In addition to simplicity, there is a renewed interest in original furniture pieces and mixing design styles to create a one-of-a-kind, simple yet eclectic look. Driven by the desire to be unique, we can expect millennials to purchase more antiques, vintage and one-off pieces over the mass-produced furniture makers.
Going Green (In Moderation)
Recently, Pantone released its 2017 color of the year: Greenery. Greenery is bright, lush and ideal for residents who want to bring that outdoor feel into their homes. While renters may feel more comfortable sticking with neutrals for wall colors, we'll see a rise in modern takes on plants, e.g., lush terrariums to add a splash of greenery in the home, similar to the living room model found in Richman Signature Properties' Parc at White Rock in Dallas.
"Today, millennials desire more than just a space to call home, they want to live in a place that showcases their unique tastes and draws upon their life experiences,"
In addition to the online interior designers, Richman Signature Properties' collaboration with Laurel & Wolf provides residents with expert insights on interior design trends and a collection of on-trend paint colors selected exclusively for Richman Signature Properties' to help residents create one-of-a-kind living spaces.
