ChiroCarolina® Donates to the Annual Heart Ball

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ChiroCarolina®, Charlotte's top chiropractor, has again donated to the American Heart Association, annual Heart Ball for the greater Charlotte area. ChiroCarolina® donated a VIP patient package-valued at over $1,000 to the silent auction of the Heart Ball.

The VIP patient package includes a Comprehensive Patient Consultation, Chiropractic Full Spine Examination, • Radiographic Studies – XRays of the Cervical/Thoracic/Lumbar Spine, Detailed Report of Findings, Therapeutic Session – Cryo-Ice Therapy/Hydrocollator Moist Heat Therapy/PreModulated Muscle Stimulation/Pulsonic Ultrasound Therapy/Spinal Decompression/Myofacial Active Soft Tissue Release, Chiropractic Manipulation. Post Treatment Evaluation and Recommendations, Post Treatment Nutritional Consultation: Detoxification Program Introduction, Supplementation Recommendation and Wellness Review.

The Heart Ball is Saturday, February 4th at the Nascar Hall of Fame Ballroom. This event is a celebration of creating and sharing. Our evening celebrates: our work and mission; our donors and volunteers; and the lives saved and improved because of everyone's effort. The Heart Ball promises to be an engaging evening of fun and passion bringing community and philanthropic leaders together. Last year, the nationwide Heart Ball campaign raised just over $71 million. The Greater Charlotte Heart Ball's goal this year is 3.5 million. These donations allow the American Heart Association to fund life-saving research and prevention programs in our community and across the country.

For more information about ChiroCarolina® and the Heart Ball, visit http://www.chirocarolinacharlotte.com.

