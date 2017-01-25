 
Toronto Home Security Solution to Boost Family and Home Safety

 
 
TORONTO - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- At TorontoHomeSecuritySystems.com, residents can have access to a most efficient solution to keep their families and possessions safe, through home alarm system installation. This is at the same time a very economical choice, considering the current discounted offer and the advanced features offered.

The Toronto company offers alarm monitoring systems and monitoring services to be installed on private properties, which have a multitude of benefits including lowering the cost of home insurance premiums. With the current discount, clients can save as much as $800 on a brand new home security system complete with an alarm and a monitoring service with 24/7 emergency response.

Customers can also rely on special detectors for smoke, fire and burglars and a prompt response in case any emergency event occurs. The system is connected to one of several monitoring centers in the country that offers round the clock monitoring for properties as well as family members and pets.

Homes across the entire province can be constantly under monitoring and more protected as per the client's requirements, now with access to wireless technology, considered the most efficient and also the easiest and economical to install. While wired systems can be disabled by burglars, wireless types are impervious to tampering and can even function in inclement weather with a backup battery unit. These home security systems can ensure multiple points of protection and sound the alarm as needed through a high decibel siren.

All systems can be registered with the local police, fire department and other emergency services for a prompt response. Potential clients are required to contact the company first to complete a risk assessment, in order to be fully informed on the various features offered. Depending on their needs and concerns, property owners may choose to install fire, smoke, burglar or motion sensors. The equipment is installed by professionals and is activated for free.

About the company

Toronto Home Security Systems is a Canadian authorized dealer selling, installing and activating home security systems for homes.

To get more information on its services, go to http://torontohomesecuritysystems.com/

Contact:
John Mayer
Toronto Home Security Systems
http://torontohomesecuritysystems.com/
info@torontohomesecuritysystems.com
Toronto
Ontario
Canada
