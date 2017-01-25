News By Tag
A Knowledge Guide for Singapore Company Registration to Benefit the Aspirant Entrepreneurs
Registercompanyinsingapore.com has unveiled a comprehensive guide to Singapore company registration. It would be highly beneficial for the one intending to make their business presence known in the city-state.
Registercompanyinsingapore.com is an online business services provider based in Singapore. The firm specializes in company registration, accounting services Singapore, Annual Return filing, corporate secretarial services, XBRL filing services Singapore, corporate tax filing, GST registration Singapore, and payroll services Singapore. Since inception, it has emphasized on releasing an A-Z guide to Singapore company registration given the dearth of availability of such all-inclusive tool for new and young entrepreneurs wishing to set up a business in the island nation.
The company registration process is regulated by the Singapore Companies Act, Cap 50. The applicant must file the registration application with Singapore company registrar i.e. ACRA (Accounting & Corporate Regulatory Authority). The authority has laid down a set of guidelines to which every business must adhere to.
"The process involves two steps viz. company name approval and filing of registration application with authority. Our incorporation team helps the clients with documentation work, company name checking, filing the application and the list goes on. While carrying out the formalities of the process, the expert ensures to provide necessary advice and guidance to the applicants,"
She went on to say that "Although there are six types of business structures in Singapore jurisdiction, the private limited company is deemed to be the most attractive business vehicle. This form of business entity enjoys the highest degree of benefits and independence as compared to other counterparts. As a result, the demand for the private limited company is continuously surging."
Company Name Approval:
The process of registration starts with company name approval. The name has to be picked up smartly as it will influence the branding of the business in future. As per the law, the name must be unique, unidentical with existing businesses, meaningful, and decent. It must not infringe any trademark or copyright law. The approval of company name is subject to availability with authority. One can check the name availability of the name before filing for approval.
The complete process should not take much time unless the application requires the approval of referral authority. Once the company name approved, it will be reserved for 60 days from the date of filing of name application.
Ms. Meena stated that "Our incorporation work begins with checking the availability of your desired company name and get it approved by the authority. We make every possible effort to ensure that applicant's application has been filed in an ethical manner. The incorporation team would dedicatedly work on the documentation work on the filing for the registration of company following to company name approval."
Key Requirements of Company Registration
• Appointment of a Singapore Resident Director
• 1-50 Shareholders-
• Minimum Paid-up Capital of S$1
• A Registered Office Address- Commercial or Residential
• At least one Company Secretary
Documents Required For Registering a Company In Singapore
• For Non-resident Individuals:
• For Singapore Residents: Copy of Singapore identity card
• For Corporate: Copy of Certificate of Incorporation & Memorandum and Article of Associations of the foreign company.
Singapore Company Registration
Once the company name got approved, documents get ready, and the applicant meets the key requirements, it is the time to file the application form with authority. The whole procedure is simple, online and straightforward. It can be completed in a short time provided documents are in order. The application reviewed by referral authority may take longer time. ACRA send email notification indicating the successful company incorporation of the applicant. The email is treated as a certificate of incorporation Singapore. The soft-copy of the certificate is officially accepted for commencing business operation. However, one may apply to get the hard copy by paying a nominal fee.
"The incorporation specialists of our firm will assist the clients throughout the process of company registration Singapore. They are open to provide advice to the clients whenever needed in the course of registration. And, we keep updating them about the new changes and development,"
