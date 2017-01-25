Scientology Information Center Bridges Gaps, Brings Diversity to Blast Friday Open House

Blast Friday Open House, Scientology Information Center

-- Clearwater, FL - Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater was a hub of activity on Friday January 27th for the Blast Friday Concert. The Scientology Information Center in the center of it all held an open house while several thousand people of all ethnic backgrounds visited downtown Clearwater during the Blast Friday concert.The Scientology Information Center had its doors wide open, with staff and volunteers to hand to answer questions about Scientology. Visitors were members of all faiths including, Christian, Protestant, Baptist, Buddhist, Catholic, or of no religious affiliation. All were welcome to find out for themselves."I'm a Catholic," said one visitor. "I recently moved to this area and one thing I can say is that all the Scientologists that I have ever met are nice, beautiful people! Thank you for answering my questions about Scientology. We need to continue to build bridges by answering questions about Scientology."Some visitors watched videos covering basic aspects of Scientology while several others made themselves at home in the Information Center's grand lobby and enjoyed the Blast Friday Concert."What I like about these open house receptions is that there's such a great mixture of people. So many people from all walks of life come together. It's a perfect opportunity to learn something new and find out for themselves what Scientology is all about. We have such a great community, and I'm happy to have the chance to interact with them," said Ms. SkjelsetThe Scientology Information Center, housed in the lobby of the historic Clearwater Building, held its grand opening on July 11, 2015 with thousands of people in attendance. The Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm for all to learn about Scientology, the beliefs and ongoing humanitarian programs. The center includes a full biographical display of the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's Founder. It also hosts tours, and makes its conference room available to social, civic and nonprofit groups.For more information or to schedule a tour please contact Amber Skjelset, the Center's Manager, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.orgAbout the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."Photo caption: Guests picking up complimentary materials at the Scientology Information Center during the Blast Friday Open house, January 27th 2017.