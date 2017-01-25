 
News By Tag
* Scientology Open-House
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Florida
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Scientology Information Center Bridges Gaps, Brings Diversity to Blast Friday Open House

 
 
Blast Friday Open House, Scientology Information Center
Blast Friday Open House, Scientology Information Center
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Scientology Open-House

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Florida - Florida - US

FLORIDA, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Clearwater, FL - Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater was a hub of activity on Friday January 27th for the Blast Friday Concert. The Scientology Information Center in the center of it all held an open house while several thousand people of all ethnic backgrounds visited downtown Clearwater during the Blast Friday concert.

      The Scientology Information Center had its doors wide open, with staff and volunteers to hand to answer questions about Scientology. Visitors were members of all faiths including, Christian, Protestant, Baptist, Buddhist, Catholic, or of no religious affiliation. All were welcome to find out for themselves.

      "I'm a Catholic," said one visitor. "I recently moved to this area and one thing I can say is that all the Scientologists that I have ever met are nice, beautiful people! Thank you for answering my questions about Scientology. We need to continue to build bridges by answering questions about Scientology."

      Some visitors watched videos covering basic aspects of Scientology while several others made themselves at home in the Information Center's grand lobby and enjoyed the Blast Friday Concert.

      "What I like about these open house receptions is that there's such a great mixture of people. So many people from all walks of life come together. It's a perfect opportunity to learn something new and find out for themselves what Scientology is all about. We have such a great community, and I'm happy to have the chance to interact with them," said Ms. Skjelset

      The Scientology Information Center, housed in the lobby of the historic Clearwater Building, held its grand opening on July 11, 2015 with thousands of people in attendance. The Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm for all to learn about Scientology, the beliefs and ongoing humanitarian programs. The center includes a full biographical display of the life and legacy of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's Founder.  It also hosts tours, and makes its conference room available to social, civic and nonprofit groups.

      For more information or to schedule a tour please contact Amber Skjelset, the Center's Manager, at 727-467-6966 or e-mail her at amber@cos.flag.org.

      To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org

      About the Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,
L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all."

Photo caption: Guests picking up complimentary materials at the Scientology Information Center during the Blast Friday Open house, January 27th 2017.

Contact
Amber Skjelset
***@cos.flag.org
End
Source:Church of Scientology
Email:***@cos.flag.org Email Verified
Tags:Scientology Open-House
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Florida - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Scientology Information Center PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share