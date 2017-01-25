News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dave Kreske Joins Meridian as Vice President of Construction
"We are very excited to have Dave Kreske join Meridian," said Meridian Senior Vice President Mike Conn. "Kreske's wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made him a key addition to the team. I am confident that Kreske will play a significant role in providing and implementing high-quality solutions for our clients, keeping with Meridian's commitment to excellence."
Most recently, Kreske served as Vice President - Construction Services Manager for the Commercial Real Estate Lending group at Bank of the West, one of the largest construction lenders in the western U.S. He provided expert construction due diligence for all construction loans and also managed the Construction Loan Draw Disbursement team for the bank. With an average of 150 active construction loans, Kreske managed the construction risk for a very large portfolio during his 10 years at the bank.
Prior to his tenure at the Bank of the West, Kreske was a Project Manager with J.R. Roberts Corp.(now known as Deacon Corp.) He was involved in several types of projects during his time at J.R. Roberts, where he was an Estimator, Project Engineer and the Project Manager. Those projects included: The Metro-Rail Maintenance yard in Los Angeles; The Technology Center at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, Calif.; The Midtown Plaza Podium Condominiums in San Jose, Calif.; University of California, Berkeley Student Housing; and Livermore Valley Plaza Mixed-Use in Livermore, Calif. J.R. Roberts Corp. was ranked among ENR's 400 Top General Contractors in the U.S.
"My goal is to lead and support Meridian's construction project management team to successfully provide pre-construction due diligence through project delivery on time and within budget," said Kreske. "I hope to add value to every project utilizing my extensive due diligence, construction financing and construction management experience. I am very excited to be part of the Meridian team!"
Kreske is a certified LEED Green Associate by the U.S. Green Building Council. He has also participated in the Construction Lenders Risk Management (CLRM) Forum as a panelist the past three years. Kreske holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from California State University, Fresno. Kreske will be based out of the firm's San Ramon, Calif., office.
Meridian currently has more than 300,000 square feet currently in development and redevelopment and another 200,000 square feet in the pipeline in both northern and southern California. The company will continue to aggressively pursue value-add general and medical office opportunities throughout California.
About Meridian
A division of Marcus & Millichap Company, San Ramon, Calif. based Meridian Property Company is a full-service real estate developer having completed over one million square feet of innovative and integrated commercial office, primarily medical, since its inception in 2000. Meridian's services are broad in scope, but meticulous in detail -- from site evaluation and land acquisition to entitlement and planning to construction and management. For more information, see mpcca.com.
Contact
Anne Monaghan
Monaghan Communications
***@monaghanpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse