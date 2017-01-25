News By Tag
7th annual Taste of Town presented by the NBISD Ed Foundation in partnership with Ashley Homestore
New Braunfels, Texas - February 7, 2017: Education is on the Menu! Come celebrate education and community while sampling scrumptious "tastes" from local restauranteurs.
Come fill your tray with scrumptious "tastes" of local cuisines. Enjoy an entertaining evening with the NBHS Jazz and Steel Drum Bands and the eclectic sounds of the Tin Roof and try your luck at some amazing raffle and auction items.
Thank you to all our sponsors. A special thanks to our True Blue sponsor:
ASHLEY HOMESTORE
We would also like to thank our Gold Sponsors: McKenna Foundation, HEB, Hunter Industries, Stantec, Martin Marietta, Moeller & Associates, MVBA Law and Wells Fargo.
This event would not be possible without the donation of time and tastes from: 2 Rivers Coffee, Alpine Haus Restaurant, Bonjour Texas, Buffalo Wings & Rings, Capitol Wright Distributing, CBQ Smokehouse, Clear Springs Catering & Decorating, Clear Springs Restaurant, Copper Star Cellar, Cravings, Edible Arrangements #1538, Fork and Spoon Restaurant and Bakery, Fresh-Healthy Cafe, Gourmage, Granzin Bar-B-Q, The Gruene Door, Happy Dragon, Huisache Grill, Infernos Wood Fired Pizza & Spirits, Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen, Montana Mike's Steakhouse, Naegelin's Bakery, New Braunfels Brewing Company, New Braunfels Smokehouse, Newk's Eatery, On the Grind, Orange Leaf Westpointe Village, Papa Murphy's Pizza, The River House, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q, Sea Island Shrimp House and Tri-City Distributors.
You won't want to miss this opportunity to explore each of their unique tastes while helping to raise money for the teachers and students of the NBISD.
Tickets can be purchased in advance online at http://nbtaste17.eventbrite.com or in person at the NBISD Education Center, 430 W. Mill St. from 9am-3pm M-F. Tickets cost $65 or $75 at the door. Sponsorships and table seating can be purchased, in advance, by contacting the foundation direct at nbisdedfoundation@
For complete details about the event visit http://www.nbtasteofthetown.com
The New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation was created in 1999 to provide additional funds to the District. We have been fortunate to provide grants to teachers and classrooms of the NBISD in excess of $380,000 since 2001 through fundraising events such as Taste of the Town.
Contact
New Braunfels ISD Education Foundation
830-643-5700
***@gmail.com
End
