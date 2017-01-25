News By Tag
WaterCheck.biz Celebrates Love And Water With It's First #WaterLove Event
WaterCheck's 1st Annual #WaterLove one-month long event provides a special discount, focuses on loving water - during February - the month of Valentine's Day - and acknowledges the importance that water plays in our lives.
WaterCheck.biz features over 500 hand-curated water products for personal hydration, water purification, water conservation and more.
The #WaterLove Promotion starts February 1, 2017 and goes thru February 28, 2017.
The WaterLove Promotion Provides ...
1) Provide special 10% OFF discount code > WATERLOVE
2) Focuses loving attention on the precious resource of water
3) Allows our customers to share the gift of water to themselves, their families and friends.
"The month of February is the month when Valentine's Day happens. Our #WaterLove event allows people to focus on loving water, share the gift of water products. And now with water issues in the news everyday - we are glad that we can help people focus on H2O," said Leslie Gabriel, CEO of WaterCheck.biz.
For more information visit the website at http://www.watercheck.biz or call 888 222 0840.
About WaterCheck.biz
WaterCheck.biz is a leader in the development and distribution of water filtration, water testing, water conservation and personal hydration products.
Since 2004, WaterCheck has been advocating for a new love, insight and respect for H2O called water consciousness. WaterCheck.biz's goal is to transform the human relationship to water.
Additionally, WaterCheck.biz supports water sustainability organizations through their H2O Leadership Program.
Visit visit the website at http://www.watercheck.biz to discover new ways to transform your relationship with water.
Contact
WaterCheck.biz
888 222 0840
***@watercheck.biz
