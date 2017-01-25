News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Turn Your Side Hustle into a Full-Time Business with the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a The Small Biz Whisperer shares tips for turning your passion into a lucrative career
Brown shares the dos and don'ts of moving forward with your business and avoiding some of the mistakes often made in the beginning. If you want to turn your side job into a full-time gig, ask yourself:
· Are you a risk taker?
· Do you have a viable business?
· Do you have money in the bank?
· Do you have the discipline to work for yourself?
· Do you have what it takes to develop your small business into what it takes to support yourself and grow?
"It's scary, but remember that nothing is guaranteed,"
To listen to this episode and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day networking conference. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccess2017.eventnut.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters is a weekly podcast hosted by award-winning PR and marketing expert Shakira M. Brown, The Small Biz Whisperer. Covering topics from successful networking to email marketing, Moment Masters aims to help businesses and small business owners be there when their customers are ready to buy, in essence mastering the moment.
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com
Contact
Charlotte Jolicoeur
***@pradviser.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse