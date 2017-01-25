News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Best Sci-Fi Short Film, "The Sweetening," Launches Online Debut
Writer/director/actress, Grace Rowe, in conjunction with the Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival and Multicultural Sci-Fi Organization presents the online launch of the multiple award-winning short film, "The Sweetening." Executive produced by Pedro Pascal.
"The Sweetening" has won numerous awards including Best Sci Fi Short Film from the Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival, Best Cinematography from the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival, and a Special Jury Award from the Austin Asian American Film Festival.
With the mind of "Black Mirror," and the heart of "Her," "The Sweetening" is the story about a woman who falls for an avatar in an augmented reality program and it completely upends her life. The short film is adapted from a feature screenplay also written by Grace Rowe, and is currently being developed as a television series.
Grace Rowe is an actress, writer, and independent filmmaker who started writing and producing her own material out of the need to find interesting parts for her to play. As an Asian American actress, Grace discovered that the only way for her to truly break stereotypes was if she created her own material. Her first short film that she wrote, produced, and acted in, was "American Seoul," also adapted from an award-winning feature screenplay she wrote by the same name. Following four very different Asian American women in Los Angeles, "American Seoul" introduced audiences to new characters they hadn't seen before: a wannabe rapper, a type-casted actress, a whitewashed beauty contestant, and a "fresh-off-the-
Grace Rowe is excited to present her work online in association with the Multicultural Sci-Fi Organization who shares a common goal to promote diversity and inclusion in the film and sci-fi world. "We're at a place in time where audiences crave to hear unique stories from all walks of life, and it's our mission to tell these stories as best as we can." - Grace Rowe
Watch "The Sweetening" online at http://www.thesweetening.com.
To learn more about Grace Rowe's past and upcoming films and projects, please visit http://www.idylwildpictures.com.
Grace Rowe is available for interviews, podcasts, and blogs.
Contact
Idylwild Pictures
Grace Rowe
***@idylwildpictures.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse