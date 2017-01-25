 
News By Tag
* Sci Fi Short Film
* Asian American Filmmaker
* Female Director
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Best Sci-Fi Short Film, "The Sweetening," Launches Online Debut

Writer/director/actress, Grace Rowe, in conjunction with the Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival and Multicultural Sci-Fi Organization presents the online launch of the multiple award-winning short film, "The Sweetening." Executive produced by Pedro Pascal.
 
 
The Sweetening
The Sweetening
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sci Fi Short Film
* Asian American Filmmaker
* Female Director

Industry:
* Movies

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Events

LOS ANGELES - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Idylwild Pictures and the Multicultural Sci-Fi Organization in conjunction with the Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival presents the online launch of the award-winning sci-fi short film, "The Sweetening."  Written and directed by and starring Grace Rowe ("Grey's Anatomy," "Black-ish"), and executive produced by Pedro Pascal ("Game of Thrones," "Narcos," "The Great Wall").  The short film will premiere online at www.thesweetening.com on February 1st, 2017 at midnight (PST).

"The Sweetening" has won numerous awards including Best Sci Fi Short Film from the Atlanta Sci-Fi Film Festival, Best Cinematography from the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival, and a Special Jury Award from the Austin Asian American Film Festival.

With the mind of "Black Mirror," and the heart of "Her," "The Sweetening" is the story about a woman who falls for an avatar in an augmented reality program and it completely upends her life.  The short film is adapted from a feature screenplay also written by Grace Rowe, and is currently being developed as a television series.

Grace Rowe is an actress, writer, and independent filmmaker who started writing and producing her own material out of the need to find interesting parts for her to play.  As an Asian American actress, Grace discovered that the only way for her to truly break stereotypes was if she created her own material.  Her first short film that she wrote, produced, and acted in, was "American Seoul," also adapted from an award-winning feature screenplay she wrote by the same name.  Following four very different Asian American women in Los Angeles, "American Seoul" introduced audiences to new characters they hadn't seen before:  a wannabe rapper, a type-casted actress, a whitewashed beauty contestant, and a "fresh-off-the-boat" punk rocker.  Following that film, Grace wrote, produced, and starred in the feature film, "I Am That Girl," about a debt-ridden party girl who discovers love in the wilderness.  Winner of numerous awards and accolades, (including Best Actress from the Yosemite International Film Festival and nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature Film from the L.A. Asian Pacific Film Festival), "I Am That Girl" solidified Grace Rowe's voice as an independent filmmaker.

Grace Rowe is excited to present her work online in association with the Multicultural Sci-Fi Organization who shares a common goal to promote diversity and inclusion in the film and sci-fi world.  "We're at a place in time where audiences crave to hear unique stories from all walks of life, and it's our mission to tell these stories as best as we can." - Grace Rowe

Watch "The Sweetening" online at http://www.thesweetening.com.

To learn more about Grace Rowe's past and upcoming films and projects, please visit http://www.idylwildpictures.com.

Grace Rowe is available for interviews, podcasts, and blogs.

Contact
Idylwild Pictures
Grace Rowe
***@idylwildpictures.com
End
Source:
Email:***@idylwildpictures.com Email Verified
Tags:Sci Fi Short Film, Asian American Filmmaker, Female Director
Industry:Movies
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share