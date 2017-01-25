News By Tag
Diplomat Residences & Hotel Hollywood FL. Luxury Living in Diplomat
How it is designed
Some condos are known to have appeal only from the outside and never from the inside. Well, the diplomat has it all. The external finishing and design is worth a second and a third look. Getting to the inside, the atmosphere is the best for luxury living. Everything is convenient and no commotion or competition for space. A single floor is designed to have 6 residences of 2 – 3 bedrooms. That ensures that there is enough space for maneuvers, privacy and a quiet environment free of noise pollution.
The balconies are designed elegantly and spaciously. You can bask out in the sun from your balcony if you wish to. The windows are full height linking the floor to the ceiling and allowing natural light into the apartments. The kitchen is not forgotten as well. The appliances and accessories provided there are a state-of-the-
The amenities
The owners are guaranteed of the best taste of luxury while living inside the diplomat condos. Their guests will have it even better. That's because the amenities are on-site as desired by many. These includes theater, club room, spa, swimming pool, 24/7 security services, concierge services and other personalized services. Shuttle services, dining, tropical gardens and a business center can't go unmentioned.
If you demand a classy lifestyle for yourself and the family, the Diplomat is the place to be. You can rent out space if you are on vacation as a diplomat or a tour guy. It will be a home away from home. At the same time, you ca opt for a permanent option to buy a condo. Life here is free of stress.
