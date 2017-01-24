 
South County Adult Day Services participates in the Child and Adult Care Food Program

United States federal assistance provides funds to adult day center in Orange County
 
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- South County Adult Day Services announces its participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled adults.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, South County Adult Day Services is prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992.

Chau Vuong
