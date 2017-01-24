Lombardi Aguilar Attorney Makes Appearance On Radio TV Talk Show

Alvaro Aguilar-Alfu (far left) speaking about Data Protection Day
-- Lombardi Aguilar Group partner Alvaro Aguilar-Alfu made an appearance on the Radiografia talk show broadcast on RPC radio and ECO TV. Mr. Aguilar acted as Vice-President of Panamanian Association of Law and New Technologies (APANDETEC) and appeared alongside APANDETEC Treasurer Jorge Troyano to advise viewers on the right of individuals to protection of their data, as part of the events for Data Protection Day. Panama is one of the few countries without a data protection law, with a bill currently being voted on by its legislature.
Mr. Aguilar is a graduate of Universidad Santa Maria la Antigua (LLB) and Washington College of Law at The American University (LLM). He has 20 years of business law experience on behalf of local, European and U.S. companies doing business in Latin America. Mr. Aguilar is also a founder of the Association and also serves in other private-sector organizations.About the Panamanian Association of Law and New Technologies (APANDETEC)
Founded in 2003, the Panamanian Association of Law and New Technologies (APANDETEC) www.apandetec.org is a non-profit, non-political, independent, voluntary association of attorneys-at-
law and other professionals specializing in the study and promotion and study of information technology law and new technologies. APANDETEC is affiliated to international groups such as Ibero-American Federation of Information Technology Law Asssociations (FIADI) and ICANN LACRALO.About Lombardi Aguilar Group (LAG)
Lombardi Aguilar Group (www.laglex.net)
is a partnership of consultants created in 2006 as an alternative for clients worldwide who seek fast, innovative and effective solutions to their legal problems. The firm currently provides services to individual and corporate clients in Panama as well in the Americas, Europe and Asia and is part of the Prae Legal network of 252 independently-
owned law firms in 141 countries worldwide. Its partners maintain a commitment with professional ethics and social responsibility by participating in the board of directors of groups such as the Panama Bar Association, the Alliance Francaise, the German and the American Chambers of Commerce (AMCHAM) of Panama, and the Association of Chinese-Panamanian Professionals (APROCHIPA).
The firm centers its law practice in private client services and asset protection (Private Interest Foundations, Trusts), business structures (Offshore Corporations)
, tax planning, real estate and e-commerce. It also advices in areas of Law such as Corporate, Commercial, Intellectual Property, Maritime, Tax, Environmental, Life Sciences and Immigration Law as well as related litigation.
For more information, contact +507 3406444, e-mail info (at) laglex.com, or see: Lombardi Aguilar Group http://www.laglex.net
