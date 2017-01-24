Josie's Birthday Equals Opportunities for the Independent Music Industry!

Josie continues her yearly birthday tradition of adding on to her company! Benefiting those in the Independent Music Industry!

-- Josie Passantino turns 22 years old this February 9th and that means more growth for The Josie Network, LLC. Josie started a tradition when she was 15 years old by adding something new to her company each year on her birthday and that growth in her company is always geared towards adding opportunities for those in The Independent Music Industry of all genres.Media spoke with Josie to ask about this year's birthday surprise, this is what she had to say, "I am so excited because this year we will add a new brand to The Josie Network. We want to make sure The Josie Network continues to grow and continues on our mission to give opportunities to those amazing talents in the independent music industry. I've had the pleasure of speaking to or working with amazing talents on many levels of the entertainment industry from legends to new artists. Everyone that knows me, knows that the independent music industry of talents we work with have my heart. They are the focus of my new brand."The new Josie Network brand will be revealed this Friday on The Live Josie Show "Episode #372 Josie's Birthday Celebration"which will air live at 7 pm Central on www.josieshow.com, www.countryblastradio.com, and the Country Blast Radio mobile app. Tune in to hear the details!Remember a long lasting Josie Tradition is to open up her birthday show to music artists! Artists can call in to the show this Friday, February 3rd for a few minutes between 7-8 pm Central to say hello and share with all the show's listeners what you are currently working on in your career. Since the multi-award winning Josie Show has a long wait list, this is a great opportunity to get on the show and share your great career news. Phone line to use during the live show is 1-646-381-4339.The new brand information will be added to www.thejosienetwork.com in the upcoming week. Make sure to check the site periodically for all the details on how you can get involved.The current Josie Network brands include: The Josie Show, Country Blast Radio, Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino, The Josie Music Awards, The Artist Collection (Published Book), and Josie Passantino Music.www.thejosienetwork.com, www.josieshow.com, www.countryblastradio.com, www.confidentlyready.com, and www.josiemusicawards.com