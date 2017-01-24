News By Tag
Recked Entertainment Sign New York Based Heady Metal Band "One Step From Falling" To Manage
Syracuse, New York "Heady Metal" band One Step From Falling signed to management with Nashville's music management firm Recked Entertainment.
One Step From Falling is Korn meets Deftones and they're captivating the masses with a unique sound, and energetic live performance. A rare breed and style of music baptized in the name of Heady Metal.
One Step From Falling recently released their album "THE WAYSIDE" which garnered airplay from Syracuse, New York station 95X and more. The band is currently recording their new album "Stuck" at Saucy Audio in New York City. They continue turning heads while touring, from the Northern Country down to Gasoline Alley and across the Midwest to The Music Factory, relentlessly spreading the seed of Heady Metal from the bar to the festivals with clubs sprinkled between.
The 4-piece has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with bands like Five Finger Death Punch, Kill Switch Engage, Pop Evil, Wayne Static, Powerman 5000, Trivium, Trapt, 10 years, Boy Hits Car, Tantric, Shadows Fall, and many more.
Don't mistake One Step From Falling as just another cookie-cutter band. After concerts, music enthusiasts and first-time listeners flock to the meet and greet area to buy out merchandise, insignia, and CDs; ensuring the far reach of the brand that is One Step From Falling's HEADY METAL.
Catch One Step From Falling live at Winter Smitefest on February 24-26th in Wiliamsport, PA and Camp Caustic 2K17 May 27-28th in Jordan, NY.
They have a message and they want to show you something!
For more information about One Step From Falling and to catch upcoming live performances, please visit the following links:
Website: www.onestepfromfalling.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
