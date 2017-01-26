EAM ELECTRICAL EXPO Showcases New Technology & Performance Standards f or Electrical Professionals

Biennial MANITOBA ELECTRICAL EXPO Conference at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.

-- The Electrical Association of Manitoba (EAM)is set to highlight the newest innovations in electrical technology and professional performance standards when it presents its biennial MANITOBA ELECTRICAL EXPO Conference, February 22 and 23, 2017 at the RBC Convention Centre in Winnipeg.Described as the largest trade and technology conference of its type in central Canada, the show is regularly attended by over 2000 electrical contractors, equipment distributors, manufacturers' agents and others seeking to upgrade their skills while becoming familiar with the industry's newest advancements.According to Rob Semchyshyn, EAM President, this year's conference represents a milestone for several reasons. "The Electrical Expo has been growing steadily and this year we're pleased to be going back to the beautiful new RBC Convention Centre after several years' absence. We've planned a full curriculum of education sessions plus an ongoing schedule of new equipment and installation demos along with over 175 exhibitors and their representatives,"he said.The conference kicks off on February 22nd with a Keynote Breakfast featuring an address by Manitoba Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade, the Hon. Cliff Cullen, after which attendees can take in a full roster of breakout sessions on topics ranging from ARC Flash training; Canadian Electrical Code updates; Energy Lighting Controls; and DALI Controls; to business topics such as Succession Planning and Small Business Management.Peter Bernatsky, Chairperson of the Manitoba Electrical Expo planning committee describes this year's show as being in a transition phase. "Our past success and relevance to our members and the profession has drawn the attention of every level of the industry," he explained. "Not only do we see a lot of attendees coming in from Saskatchewan and Northwest Ontario, but we are also targeting a broader segment of the electrical industry including low voltage contractors and manufacturers involved with lighting control, building automation, security, communications and presentation technologies."As a result of the skilled electrical work EAM members perform, the Manitoba Electrical Expo enjoys the participation and support of other major associations such as BOMA (the Building Owners and Managers Association);the Manitoba Home Builders Association;and the Winnipeg Construction Association, who will be represented at the conference with display booths and other representation. "Our members work closely with all these organizations,"said Bernatsky, "and their support and partnership contributes greatly to our success."Electrical Expo exhibit show hours are 10:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m. on February 22 and 9:00 a.m.– 5:00 p.m. on February 23. The Keynote breakfast on February 22 is at 8:00am - 9:45 a.m.For Keynote breakfast fees and to register online visit: