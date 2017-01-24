News By Tag
Three Ferguson Case Orr Paterson Attorneys Named to Super Lawyers List
All three attorneys are repeat honorees recognized by peers for professional achievement
Super Lawyers is a rating service that recognizes attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The distinguished 2017 Super Lawyers list represents fewer than five percent of the lawyers in the Southern California Region.
Ferguson Case Orr Paterson co-founder, Michael Case, has been named to the Super Lawyers list since 2009. With more than 40 years of real estate, business and litigation expertise, Case has tried over 100 jury and court trials to successful conclusion. As a former state bar leader, county bar president and law school adjunct professor, Case has earned the prestigious AV Preeminent rating by Martindale-Hubbell for more than 25 years, and has been honored by election as a member of the exclusive American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
This is the eleventh consecutive year appellate attorney Lascher has been named to the Super Lawyer list. An alumna of the University of Michigan Law School, Lascher is a State Bar of California-certified Specialist in Appellate Law and handles civil and criminal appeals in state and federal courts throughout the state and country. She has served as president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and of the California Academy of Appellate Lawyers, chair of the State Bar's Committee on Appellate Courts, and president of the Ventura County Bar Association, and has also earned the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rating.
England's varied practice focuses on business transactions, taxation, real property law, employee benefits, commercial law and estate planning. Admitted to the State Bar of California in 1967, England is certified by the State Bar of California as a Specialist in Taxation, and has earned a peer-review rating as an AV Preeminent attorney by Martindale-Hubbell. Committed to serving his community, England helped found Interface Children Family Services and is a board member of Salvation Army- Oxnard/Camarillo. He has been named to Super Lawyers since 2014.
"We're pleased to congratulate Mike, Wendy and Ted on this recognition of their leadership, expertise and integrity," said Michael Velthoen, FCOP managing partner.
"Their continued excellence in their practice areas sets the standard of quality counsel our firm provides to our clients throughout the Central Coast."
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, identifies outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The annual selections are made using a rigorous multi-phased process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area.
Founded in 1982, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson's expert attorneys serve individuals and corporate clients throughout California. The firm practice areas include business litigation, business transactions, tax, employment litigation and counseling, intellectual property, issues and appeals, environmental and natural resources issues, public agency, construction litigation, real estate and land use, criminal defense, estate planning, probate litigation, family law and personal injury. For more information about Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, visit www.fcoplaw.com or call (805) 659-6800.
