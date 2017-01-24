 
News By Tag
* Hanover Real Estate
* Norwell Real Estate
* South Shore Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hanover
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Mary Ellen Gallo and the Liz McCarron Team place in Top Ten Realtors for Hanover, MA for 2016

 
 
Maryellen Gallo
Maryellen Gallo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hanover Real Estate
* Norwell Real Estate
* South Shore Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Hanover - Massachusetts - US

HANOVER, Mass. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Mary Ellen Gallo and The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate, have finished 2016 in the Top Ten Realtors in Hanover MA based on statistics from Multiple Listing Service (MLS).

Gallo, a 32 year resident of Hanover, has been a key to the team's success in town.  Gallo joined The Liz McCarron Team/ William Raveis three years ago with 3 yrs experience.  She holds a Massachusetts Real Estate Salesperson's License and an ASP Home Staging Certificate. She is accredited in Seller Agency and Buyer Agency and the Quadrennial Code of Ethics Training. Gallo  also holds the Certified Homeowner Professional (CHP) designation. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Massachusetts Association of Realtors, Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service.

A native of Weymouth, Gallo and her husband have raised their three children in Hanover. She is active in running and supporting various South Shore road races.

"Joining The Liz McCarron team has been the key to my growth and success," said Gallo. "Liz is very knowledgeable and provides the tools and coaching I need to provide exceptional personalized service and simplify the home buying and selling process for my clients."

"Mary Ellen is a dedicated advocate for her clients and brings great insight to the Hanover market," said Liz McCarron, Sales Vice President at The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate. "We congratulate Mary Ellen on a great year and we wish her continued success."

About The Liz McCarron Group/William Raveis Real Estate

The Liz McCarron Team brings over 25 years of residential and land real estate expertise to every client relationship, both selling and purchasing. The team prides itself on distinctive service and exceptional results. Over the years Liz McCarron has established a network of professionals to work with seller or buyer to maximize the dollars involved in each transaction. Whether preparing a home for sale or making it your own after the purchase, the Liz McCarron Team' extended team members include a range of professionals including attorneys, mortgage brokers, architects, yard cleanup, home decorators, and more. Throughout the South Shore and beyond, the Liz McCarron Team works with clients to map out a timeline on a sale or purchase, structure a plan to meet the objective, and walk customers/clients through  the process of preparing, marketing, the offer, purchase and sales agreement, preparing for the closing table and the move.  The business is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR), Multiple Listings Services (MLSPIN), and Plymouth & South Shore Board of Realtors (PASS). Liz McCarron holds several designations including Certified Negotiation Specialist, Residential Real Estate Consultant, Relocation Specialist, Exceptional Properties Specialist, Certified Homeownership Professional, Certified Buyers Representative and Accredited Buyers Representative. Offices are located at 515 Washington Street, Norwell, MA.  For more information, please call 781-659-6650 or reach Liz directly
via cell phone at 617-347-4140. Website is http://LizMcCarronTeam.raveis.com. Follow the company on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/LizMcCarronRealEstate, and Twitter, https://twitter.com/LMcCarronRE
End
Source:The Liz McCarron Team
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Hanover Real Estate, Norwell Real Estate, South Shore Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Hanover - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share