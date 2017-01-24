News By Tag
Mary Ellen Gallo and the Liz McCarron Team place in Top Ten Realtors for Hanover, MA for 2016
Gallo, a 32 year resident of Hanover, has been a key to the team's success in town. Gallo joined The Liz McCarron Team/ William Raveis three years ago with 3 yrs experience. She holds a Massachusetts Real Estate Salesperson's License and an ASP Home Staging Certificate. She is accredited in Seller Agency and Buyer Agency and the Quadrennial Code of Ethics Training. Gallo also holds the Certified Homeowner Professional (CHP) designation. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors, Massachusetts Association of Realtors, Plymouth and South Shore Association of Realtors and the Multiple Listing Service.
A native of Weymouth, Gallo and her husband have raised their three children in Hanover. She is active in running and supporting various South Shore road races.
"Joining The Liz McCarron team has been the key to my growth and success," said Gallo. "Liz is very knowledgeable and provides the tools and coaching I need to provide exceptional personalized service and simplify the home buying and selling process for my clients."
"Mary Ellen is a dedicated advocate for her clients and brings great insight to the Hanover market," said Liz McCarron, Sales Vice President at The Liz McCarron Team/William Raveis Real Estate. "We congratulate Mary Ellen on a great year and we wish her continued success."
About The Liz McCarron Group/William Raveis Real Estate
The Liz McCarron Team brings over 25 years of residential and land real estate expertise to every client relationship, both selling and purchasing. The team prides itself on distinctive service and exceptional results. Over the years Liz McCarron has established a network of professionals to work with seller or buyer to maximize the dollars involved in each transaction. Whether preparing a home for sale or making it your own after the purchase, the Liz McCarron Team' extended team members include a range of professionals including attorneys, mortgage brokers, architects, yard cleanup, home decorators, and more. Throughout the South Shore and beyond, the Liz McCarron Team works with clients to map out a timeline on a sale or purchase, structure a plan to meet the objective, and walk customers/clients through the process of preparing, marketing, the offer, purchase and sales agreement, preparing for the closing table and the move. The business is a member of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR), Multiple Listings Services (MLSPIN), and Plymouth & South Shore Board of Realtors (PASS). Liz McCarron holds several designations including Certified Negotiation Specialist, Residential Real Estate Consultant, Relocation Specialist, Exceptional Properties Specialist, Certified Homeownership Professional, Certified Buyers Representative and Accredited Buyers Representative. Offices are located at 515 Washington Street, Norwell, MA. For more information, please call 781-659-6650 or reach Liz directly
via cell phone at 617-347-4140. Website is http://LizMcCarronTeam.raveis.com. Follow the company on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/
