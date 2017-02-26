News By Tag
Navy Crow celebrates the birthday of the F-18!
The F-18 has been dominating the seas and skies for 40 years. Celebrate with Navy Crow!
An unparalleled carrier-based strike and air superiority fighter, the F-18 has earned every inch of the skies it dominates. With the nearest competitor years behind, the F-18 remains secure as one of the world's greatest military aircraft. Beloved by pilots and maintainers, the F-18 has seen action in some of the most dangerous theaters of war of the latter half of the 20th century.
It has been infamously difficult to replace and improve upon, with new developmental aircraft proving to be expensive. The F-18 has proven its worth aboard the carriers and air stations it serves aboard.
Navy Crow is celebrating 40 years of air dominance with the brand-new, not-sold-in-
Were you a pilot of this aircraft? A maintainer? An admirer? This is the shirt for you. Celebrate one of the finest sea-based aircraft the world has ever known with this shirt, made in America out of American materials, just like the F-18 itself.
Check it out here: https://navycrow.com/
Navy Crow is always on the lookout for the next great design or product idea. We do custom challenge coins, t-shirts, and other memorabilia for your home, office, command, ship, or duty station, and we WILL help you realize your dream!
We've designed coins and shirts for dozens of seagoing US Navy ships, so email us at hq@navycrow.com and we'll provide you with a quote and a design idea!
Navy Crow
hq@navycrow.com
