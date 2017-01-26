Country(s)
Public Adjusting Firms Merger - Skipton Claims Management & Insurance Claim Recovery Support
The two public adjusting firms exclusively represent the interests of insured policyholders settle large residential and commercial property damage insurance claims impacted by hail, wind, water, fire, lightning, explosions, earthquake, collapse, vandalism or other covered losses.
Skipton has been providing claims management services solely to policyholders and management companies for over 25 years and is licensed in 23 States. This merger will help to increase their presence in the Texas market to better serve our clients in the region.
Comment from David Skipton President and CEO for Skipton Claims Management
"I initiated this merger, having known and worked with Scott Friedson over the years and based upon my respect for his passion in protecting insurance consumers. Scott has been an outspoken voice for Texas consumers and a strong advocate for public insurance adjusting in Texas. His background dealing with large and complex claims as well as his experience as a multi-family property owner and broker adds a great deal of insight into the needs of this market segment, thus enabling Skipton Claims Management to better serve our clients."
Comment from Scott Friedson Founder and CEO for Insurance Claim Recovery Support
"Delayed, underpaid or denied home and business insurance claim disputes are widespread and increasing. Many policyholders are unaware that a state licensed public adjuster with our combined experience and track record is perhaps the single best option to fairly and promptly settling an insurance claim instead of relying on a contractor who doesn't have legal authority to settle insurance claims or hiring an expensive attorney to litigate a time consuming dispute," said Scott Friedson. "This exciting merger enables ICRS to continue its dominance as the leading large loss public adjusting firm in the Texas market, accelerate our growth, and expand our national reach. The Skipton and ICRS teams share a similar approach and methodology to successfully settle large property damage insurance claims. Together we are the undisputed best public adjusting firm in the United States and look forward to providing efficiencies, leverage our winning strategies and continue to offer exceptional customer service to residential and business policyholders dealing with insurance claims."
About Skipton Claims Management
Skipton specializes in representing consumers and business owners in the adjustment of insurance claims for both commercial and residential losses. Skipton professionally evaluates and prepares our client's claims for submission to the insurance company as well as vigorously pursues a fair claim settlement though negotiations based upon fact rather than speculation.
Our extensive claims management and public adjusting experience assures that our clients obtain the maximum policy benefits allowed. More importantly, our expertise in claims adjusting can significantly speed up and simplify the loss adjustment process. We proudly boast more senior and certified professionals than any other organization of our kind.
There is tremendous value in receiving a fair and prompt claim settlement to expedite the recovery of any business or household. Our experience proves that a well-documented claim submission will get paid faster and for the full and fair value of loss than an unrepresented policyholder at a fraction of the time and expense of litigation.
Since 1992, Skipton has been instrumental in recovering tens of millions of dollars for our clients, as we consistently exceed our clients' expectations. For more information, please visit us on the web at http://skiptoninc.com/
About Insurance Claim Recovery Support (ICRS)
ICRS is a prominent Texas based Public Insurance Adjusting firm who proudly works only for the interests of policyholders;
Insurance companies have experts working for them, policyholders should too! ICRS consistently levels the playing field with the insurance company and their adjusters by offering comprehensive property claim adjusting services that compels insurers to perform and documentation to support the maximum benefit in the shortest amount of time possible solely on behalf of the insured policyholder.
ICRS specializes in helping property owners, property management, restoration and contractors dealing with large or complex disastrous events such as fire, hail, wind, water, pipe bursts, hurricanes, tornadoes, flood, collapse, vandalism, business interruption and other property disasters get settled. For more information, please visit us on the web at http://www.insuranceclaimrecoverysupport.com/
Contact
To learn more about this merger, please contact:
David Skipton, President & CEO
8710 E. Vista Bonita Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Office: (602) 957-8800
Fax: (602) 992-2514
david@skiptoninc.com
Media Contact
David Skipton, President & CEO
8710 E. Vista Bonita Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85255
david@skiptoninc.com
