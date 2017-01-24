Natural Habitats USA, Inc. Moves Headquarters to Boulder

Leading organic palm oil company adds three new hires to Boulder team.

Palm Done Right

Contact

Adriane Pilcher, Natural Habitats USA

***@natural- habitats.com Adriane Pilcher, Natural Habitats USA

End

-- Natural Habitats USA, Inc., the world's leading organic palm oil company, is raising the standards for truly responsible palm oil. The company has relocated its headquarters to Boulder, CO, from Richmond, CA. The new office is located in North Boulder at 948 North Street, Unit 7, Boulder, CO 80304.The group also announced three new additions to its growing team: Andy Thornton, was appointed as COO of the Organic Animal Nutrition division of Natural Habitats USA; Adriane Pilcher was named as Marketing Director, Natural Habitats Group; and Nancy Schoemann is now Logistics and Administrative Manager, Natural Habitats USA, Inc."Natural Habitats is rapidly growing the organic ingredients business, especially with organic palm oil. As the epicenter of natural products, Boulder is a perfect fit," says Mark Retzloff, long-time natural foods entrepreneur, industry icon and Chairman of the Natural Habitats Board. "Natural Habitats is perfectly positioned to serve the organic-minded brands located in Boulder and beyond, and the company is leading the responsible palm oil cause with Palm Done Right, a movement around organic palm, which sets the company apart from everyone else in the industry."The three new additions to the Natural Habitats Boulder team will support the strategic and day-to-day operations of the Natural Habitats organic palm oil business units. In the words of Neil Blomquist, natural foods veteran, former CEO of Spectrum Organic and managing director of Natural Habitats USA, Inc., "Andy, Adriane and Nancy all bring unique backgrounds to the team, and will be key contributors in building the organic palm oil business and spreading the Palm Done Right message. As Natural Habitats is a mission-driven company, it is integral that the members of the team be aligned with our values, and these three individuals embody the organic integrity the company was founded upon."Andy Thornton brings over a decade of work in non-profits, social enterprise and the palm oil industry to the company, and will oversee the Organic Animal Nutrition portion of Natural Habitats USA, a division solely focused on improving organic animal nutrition through the use of organic palm oil. Andy holds a MBA from the University of Oxford where he studied as a Skoll Scholar.Adriane Pilcher, Marketing Director, comes to Natural Habitats USA from Boulder Brands where she managed the Earth Balance Brand for seven years. Prior to her tenure at Boulder Brands, Adriane owned a marketing consulting firm that helped natural products start-ups and small companies bring their brands to life. Adriane serves as Co-VP of Naturally Boulder and is a member of the Women's Council and University of Colorado Mentorship Program.Nancy Schoemann, Logistics and Administrative Manager, joins Natural Habitats USA from the White House Advance Team, where she managed logistics of domestic and international White House events featuring President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. Prior to that, she worked with several non-profits, including serving as an AmeriCorps member. Nancy recently graduated with a MBA from the University of Colorado Boulder.Now based in Boulder, Natural Habitats USA will connect with the local natural products community, and on the Organic Animal Nutrition side, has already formed partnerships with Aurora Organic Dairy and Colorado State University. Relocating to Boulder and expanding the team is an important step in the growth of Natural Habitats USA, Inc., and is another example of the natural products magnet that is Boulder, Colorado.Based in Boulder, Colorado, Natural Habitats is a group fully committed to the sustainable production of Certified Organic and fairly traded products, including organic palm oil. Natural Habitats products are cultivated using only 100% organic practices by small farmers in South America and Africa, and add organic credibility to food, personal care and animal nutrition products. Natural Habitats USA, Inc. supports the communities in which it operates through promoting organic farming practices and environmental preservation. The company provides education, health care, and social support to equitably improve quality of life for all stakeholders, from Farm to Fork. For more information, visit www.natural-habitats.com and www.palmdoneright.com.