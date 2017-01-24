 
Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

In honor of Backwards Day, Skin Care brand launches Rapid Aging Serum

Helping thousands achieve a much older and sophisticated look.
 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Geneva Naturals today announced that on "Backwards Day", it will launch a rapid aging serum product focused on increasing the appearance of aging. This product will sell at the exclusive price of $1,377.

"Geneva Naturals offers Anti Aging solutions from Vitamin C Serums and Moisturizers with SPF, as well as a Retinol Cream. Staying ahead of the curve of Skin Care and Natural Beauty products is very important to us. We are proud to announce ourselves as the leading and only provider of a Rapid Aging Serum in the market today," commented Simone Geneva, Brand Ambassador and Press Manager. "By offering this new product we further position ourselves as true leaders of Natural Skin Care."

The goal of this product is to help women who look too young acquire an older and more sophisticated look while they tackle the day. Within a few weeks the serum will accelerate the appearance of aging by creating the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

This serum will likely not be available for purchase on or after Backwards Day.

For more information on Geneva Naturals visit www.GenevaNaturals.com/

About Geneva Naturals

Geneva Naturals was created with the belief that self-care shouldn't be limited to vacations. We created Geneva Naturals for the woman who never takes a break -- whether that be in motherhood, her career, or anything that she endeavors. We became aware that as a consequence of your changing the world, sleepless nights and long days can take a toll on your skin. This could mean a dull complexion, tired eyes, and premature signs of aging.

We empathize with this problem deeply. More often than not, we put ourselves second to move our passions in life forward. And while our life's dedications are what make for the most beautiful moments, we disregard self-care as a form of self-respect.  With the same fire underneath us that we've seen in the women that inspire us, we created Geneva Naturals to take you away on an overdue vacation, without having to take any of your time.

While we do not offer a Rapid Aging solution, we do offer a Natural one. Using pure, powerful ingredients, we are extremely proud to say that we have developed effective, dermatologist-designed skin care (http://www.amztk.com/geneva-naturals-vitamin-c-serum) at an amazingly affordable price. We used rare ingredients like Edelweiss, found in the Swiss Alps, to bring you a truly transformative experience. Our products are made with natural ingredients that are paraben, phthalate, and sulfate-free and packed with potency.

Take a moment to be Beautiful. Wonderful. You.

Geneva Naturals
***@genevanaturals.com
Click to Share