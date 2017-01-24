News By Tag
Zomer Auctioneering & Associates Announces Upcoming February 2017
Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of February:
· Dan Finch Estate-Marlies Finch—Owner and Others - Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday February 11th at 10:30 am CST
· Carolyn Porter Estate Dragonware Collection - Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday February 11th at 1:15 pm CST
· Carolyn Porter Estate- Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday February 11th at 2:30 pm CST
· Antique Adoption Copper Dolphin Fountain, Outdoor Items, Books, Etc. – Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Tuesday February 14th at 5:00 pm CST
· Antique Adoption Signs, Glassware & Décor, Ad. Items, Etc. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Tuesday February 14th at 7:00 pm CST
· Antique Adoption Vintage Clothing, Linens, Jewelry, Hats, Mannequins & Clothing Racks. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Wednesday February 15th at 5:00 pm CST
· Antique Adoption Furniture, Lamps, & Pictures. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Wednesday February 15th at 7:00 pm CST
· Antique Adoption Vintage Kitchen, Crocks, Wicker, Etc. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Thursday February 16th at 5:00 pm CST
· Antique Adoption Toys and Dolls. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Thursday February 16th at 7:00 pm CST
First Time bidding online? Zomer Auctioneering & Associates offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Zomer Auctioneering & Associates desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.
About Zomer Auctioneering & Associates: We are your full time Real Estate & Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers. We serve Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota. With over 75+ years of combined experience, we promote honest and professional service by conducting live and online auctions of farmland, business liquidations, antiques, toys, estates, farm machinery, real estate and personal property. You can expect nothing less than attention to detail, honesty, and a high level of professionalism with marketing your lifetime investments.
