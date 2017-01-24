Zomer Auctioneering & Associates Announces Upcoming February 2017

Spread the Word

-- Zomer Auctioneering & Associates, an industry leader in agricultural land and equipment auctions, will be hosting several Timed Online Only Auctions and Live Online Auctions this coming month. These auctions will present the perfect opportunity to get some quality items and discount prices.Here are the scheduled auctions for the month of February:· Dan Finch Estate-Marlies Finch—Owner and Others - Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday February 11at 10:30 am CST· Carolyn Porter Estate Dragonware Collection - Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday February 11at 1:15 pm CST· Carolyn Porter Estate- Inwood, IA. Auction Closes Saturday February 11at 2:30 pm CST· Antique Adoption Copper Dolphin Fountain, Outdoor Items, Books, Etc. – Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Tuesday February 14at 5:00 pm CST· Antique Adoption Signs, Glassware & Décor, Ad. Items, Etc. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Tuesday February 14at 7:00 pm CST· Antique Adoption Vintage Clothing, Linens, Jewelry, Hats, Mannequins & Clothing Racks. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Wednesday February 15at 5:00 pm CST· Antique Adoption Furniture, Lamps, & Pictures. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Wednesday February 15at 7:00 pm CST· Antique Adoption Vintage Kitchen, Crocks, Wicker, Etc. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Thursday February 16at 5:00 pm CST· Antique Adoption Toys and Dolls. - Harrisburg, SD. Auction Closes Thursday February 16at 7:00 pm CSTFirst Time bidding online? Zomer Auctioneering & Associates offers live Internet bidding powered by NextLot.com, the world's leading online auction provider. This online bidding platform will allow you to keep track of all of the lots you are interested in and have bid on. Zomer Auctioneering & Associates desires to make bidders as comfortable as possible when bidding online.About Zomer Auctioneering & Associates: We are your full time Real Estate & Auction Agency where we utilize the cutting edge of the latest digital technology in our auction marketing by focusing on a large network of buyers and sellers. We serve Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Southwest Minnesota. With over 75+ years of combined experience, we promote honest and professional service by conducting live and online auctions of farmland, business liquidations, antiques, toys, estates, farm machinery, real estate and personal property. You can expect nothing less than attention to detail, honesty, and a high level of professionalism with marketing your lifetime investments.