Quadratec's J5 Dual Purpose LED Light Bar Now Available For Jeep TJ/JK Wranglers
Unique LED Lighting Solution Good For On And Off Road Driving
While traditional LED light bars are not DOT approved and only help improve drivability off-road, Quadratec's J5 dual purpose light bar features five integrated amber clearance cab lights that meet commercial DOT vehicle location standards – providing twice the utility of normal light bars. These built in amber halo lights are used to mark the Wrangler's width and the presence of a wide and tall vehicle.
Designed for 1997-2017 Jeep Wrangler TJ and JK vehicles, this unique 270-watt lighting solution also provides a light output of 18,000 lumens for stunning LED performance on any nighttime trail ride, while its IP67 waterproof rating ensures maximum durability in just about any weather condition. Additionally, it uses industry standard Deutsch-style connectors with weather-tight seals that will provide years of trouble-free service.
"We wanted to take all the best parts of a traditional LED light bar, and combine them with something that has true on-road functionality,"
The J5 dual purpose LED light bar with amber clearance cab lights fastens securely with available 'A' pillar mounts and utilizes a plug-and-play wiring harness for easy installation. It will not interfere with the performance of either a hard or soft top and is backed by Quadratec's three-year limited warranty.
Since 1990, Quadratec's mission is to always deliver Expert Advice and Unbeatable Prices to enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep® CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Quadratec's courteous factory-trained sales & customer service staff has the knowledge to make sure you, and your vehicle, get exactly what you need. Contact us at 800-745-2348 or http://www.quadratec.com/
