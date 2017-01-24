 
News By Tag
* Jeep Wrangler
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* West Chester
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Quadratec's J5 Dual Purpose LED Light Bar Now Available For Jeep TJ/JK Wranglers

Unique LED Lighting Solution Good For On And Off Road Driving
 
 
Quadratec-J5-51in-LED-Light-Bar
Quadratec-J5-51in-LED-Light-Bar
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Jeep Wrangler

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
West Chester - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Products

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Quadratec Inc., a leading aftermarket retailer of premium aftermarket Jeep products, has announced the release of its all-new patent pending J5 dual purpose 51" light bar with amber clearance cab lights.

While traditional LED light bars are not DOT approved and only help improve drivability off-road, Quadratec's J5 dual purpose light bar features five integrated amber clearance cab lights that meet commercial DOT vehicle location standards – providing twice the utility of normal light bars. These built in amber halo lights are used to mark the Wrangler's width and the presence of a wide and tall vehicle.

Designed for 1997-2017 Jeep Wrangler TJ and JK vehicles, this unique 270-watt lighting solution also provides a light output of 18,000 lumens for stunning LED performance on any nighttime trail ride, while its IP67 waterproof rating ensures maximum durability in just about any weather condition.  Additionally, it uses industry standard Deutsch-style connectors with weather-tight seals that will provide years of trouble-free service.

"We wanted to take all the best parts of a traditional LED light bar, and combine them with something that has true on-road functionality," said Quadratec's Director of Merchandising David Bowes. "The result is an affordable, durable, and practical lighting solution that is unlike anything else offered in this category."

The J5 dual purpose LED light bar with amber clearance cab lights fastens securely with available 'A' pillar mounts and utilizes a plug-and-play wiring harness for easy installation. It will not interfere with the performance of either a hard or soft top and is backed by Quadratec's three-year limited warranty.

ABOUT QUADRATEC –

Since 1990, Quadratec's mission is to always deliver Expert Advice and Unbeatable Prices to enthusiasts of the legendary Jeep® CJ & Wrangler, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles. Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Quadratec's courteous factory-trained sales & customer service staff has the knowledge to make sure you, and your vehicle, get exactly what you need. Contact us at 800-745-2348 or http://www.quadratec.com/.

Media Contact
Quadratec
mattk@quadratec.com
End
Source:
Email:***@quadratec.com Email Verified
Tags:Jeep Wrangler
Industry:Automotive
Location:West Chester - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quadratec PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share