News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Chicago Tribune Names Northwestern Mutual – Chicago a Top Workplace
Chicago-based financial planning firm debuts on Top 10 Workplace list based on survey that measures engagement and organizational health
"This honor is especially important to us because we strive every day to create a firm culture where people are inspired to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on their clients, colleagues and community," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner. "To know our team members feel the work they do is important, and that they feel connected, engaged and valued, is the best form of recognition."
This is not the first workplace recognition Northwestern Mutual- Chicago (formerly The McTigue Financial Group) has been honored to receive. For six consecutive years, the Chicago-based financial planning firm was named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business.
The firm also leads Northwestern Mutual offices nationwide with Community Service Awards from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. In 2016 it was awarded the Childhood Cancer Impact Award for its philanthropic initiatives to raise funds for childhood cancer and support families in the Chicago area who are battling the disease. The firm's advisors and staff have been awarded 30 Community Service Awards which recognized individuals for outstanding service to their communities.
About WorkplaceDynamics, LLC
Headquartered in Exton, PA, WorkplaceDynamics specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign—a program it conducts in partnership with more than 40 prestigious media partners across the United States. Workplace Dynamics also provides consulting services to improve employee engagement and organizational health. WorkplaceDynamics is a founding B Corporation member, a coalition of organizations that are leading a global movement to redefine success in business by offering a positive vision of a better way to do business.
About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The network office is located at One North Wacker Drive in Chicago, and district offices are located at 2015 Spring Road in Oak Brook, 650 Dundee in Northbrook, and 8600 W. Bryn Mawr in Chicago. Further information can be found at http://chicago-
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).
Source: Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces 2016 http://www.topworkplaces.com/
Contact
Karen Spillers
***@corpcommstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse