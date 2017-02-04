News By Tag
Melanie from Oxygen's "The Battle of the Ex-Besties" Learns to Define Her Friendship Values
Melanie struggles to repair her broken friendship for a shot at $100,000!
Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President of Original Programming and Development, Oxygen Media, expresses great enthusiasm about the upcoming show: "We are very excited about this project that delves into the true value of friendships. Viewers are thrust into these relationships that are already at their lowest points, opening the door for a number of possibilities for their friendships. By adding a grand prize to the emotionally and physically-demanding experience, we are tapping into the drama that our audience loves."
Melanie and her Ex-BFF Ashonti's friendship fell apart due to misunderstandings in a business partnership that the two entered together. "Looking back now, I realize where we could have communicated better to avoid the situation ending so negatively,"
Melanie plans to share her newly found insights with teenage girls and college young ladies with her Friendship Values workshop. Melanie will be sharing the most vital values that she's learned to maintain a successful freindship, and encouraging the girls and young ladies to develop their lists further based on what's important to them. According to Melanie, "Friendship is one of the best support systems we have in life, so we must learn to nurture it in a positive way!"
ABOUT MELANIE EKE
Melanie Eke is a Nigerian American TV/Radio Personality and Writer from Los Angeles, CA specializing in Self-Development and The Road to Success. After earning her B.A. in Radio & TV, Melanie found her way into Hosting as an On-Camera interviewer for Los Angeles events and award show red carpets. She then began Hosting local TV shows for networks like Hosanna Broadcasting Network and Punch TV, and was a Co-Host on the digital radio show Generation U Radio. Melanie currently Hosts/Produces "Action Tip of the Week"— a digital show sharing action steps taken by accomplished people to achieve success, covers stories for Rich Girl Network— a digital platform specializing in lifestyle and entertainment news, and Guest Hosts "Health From the Inside Out"— A local AT&T U-verse show highlighting people driven by passion. Soon Melanie will launch a new talk show via the growing network VertroLive called "Let's Talk Purpose, Passion, Action," where she will take a deeper look into the Road to Success through insight from accomplished people. Melanie is also a contestant on Oxygen's new series "The Battle of the Ex-Besties,"
More Information About "The Battle of the Ex-Besties":
