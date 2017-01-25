 
News By Tag
* Nonprofit
* Fundraising
* Podcast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Laguna Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Nonprofit Podcast "Events with Benefits" Launches on iTunes

Experts from all areas of the nonprofit world gather weekly to discuss cutting-edge event fundraising news and trends
 
 
"Events with Benefits" Podcast Launches Today
"Events with Benefits" Podcast Launches Today
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Nonprofit
* Fundraising
* Podcast

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Laguna Hills - California - US

Subject:
* Projects

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Premiere fundraising podcast Events with Benefits (EventswithBenefits.com) launched today with the release of 3 episodes, available free on iTunes. The weekly series, one of the biggest philanthropy-focused podcasting ventures to date, is designed to provide nonprofit staff, volunteers, event planners, PTOs and more with cutting-edge insights and proven best practices to improve fundraising results.

Each episode features a special guest from all sectors and backgrounds of the nonprofit industry, including charity auctioneers, legal advisors, development directors and more. The series is hosted by three event fundraising professionals as well: Danny Hooper, benefit auctioneer at Danny Hooper Productions; Ian Lauth, Creative Director at Winspire; and Renee Zau, CEO & co-founder of DonationMatch.

"Organizing a lucrative event fundraiser is one of the toughest jobs in the world," says Lauth. "Events not only require throwing one hell of a party to entertain an elite group of major donors, but you're building a one-night-only 'storefront' of auction items where everything must go. This huge task often falls on the shoulders of highly motivated volunteers, not event planning professionals."

Given the difference between mediocre and successful fundraisers can be hundreds of thousands of dollars, the hosts began collaborating on a regular audio resource for fundraisers of all experience levels and nonprofit sizes.

"Our expert guests are willing to freely share proven ideas and lessons learned in each of their fields," Zau says. "Despite how many events I've worked on or attended, I've already picked up so many pointers that will inevitably save charities time, money, and headache."

"We started Events with Benefits to bring expert knowledge to anyone, anywhere," adds Lauth. "We hope the series will educate nonprofit committees on how to take their events—and results—to the next level."

You can listen to the first 3 episodes now at http://EventswithBenefits.com, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

Special guests slated for the first 10 episodes include:

- Ep. 1: Fundraising Auctions with Jim Nye "the Auction Guy", fundraising auctioneer
- Ep. 2: Golf Tournaments with Holly Kennedy, CEO of Kennedy Golf Tournament and Event Planning
- Ep. 3: Legal Considerations with Mary Tovella Dowling, attorney, For Purpose Law Group
- Ep. 4: Partnerships with Parker Pike, Board of Directors, San Diego Nonprofit Association
- Ep. 5: Perseverance with Lynda West, nonprofit coach and mentor
- Ep. 6: Thinking BIG with Noah McMahon, founder and CEO, Anonymous
- Ep. 7: Auction Timeline Tips with Scott Robertson, fundraising auctioneer
- Ep. 8: Mobile Bidding with Debby Roth-Bush, Relationship Marketing Manager, GreaterGiving
- Ep. 9: Donor Development with Carlos Leija, Chief Development Officer, Orangewood Foundation
- Ep: 10: Are Charity Auctions Dying? with Nelson Jay, professional fundraising auctioneer

To listen and subscribe, visit http://eventswithbenefits.com; search "Events with Benefits" in iTunes or the Podcasts mobile app; or subscribe via RSS at http://simplecast.com/podcasts/2548/rss. Fans are encouraged to connect on http://facebook.com/EventsWithBenefits, Twitter (@eventswbenefits) and email hosts@eventswithbenefits.com.

About Danny Hooper Productions: Since 1987, benefit auctioneer Danny Hooper has specialized exclusively in fundraising auctions, raising countless millions of dollars at thousands of events for nonprofit organizations across North America. Danny is the author of EASY MONEY—How to Generate Record Profits at Your Next Fundraising Auction Event. He is also a certified Benefit Auctioneer Specialist (BAS) through the U.S. National Auctioneers Association. To learn more about Danny's services, visit http://DannyHooper.com.

About DonationMatch: DonationMatch.com is an online platform helping nonprofits and companies promote supporter engagement and social impact with seamless handling of in-kind donations to events. Their unique, two-sided solution and built-in timesaving tools simplify how companies maximize the visibility and impact of their corporate philanthropy with minimal effort. To date DonationMatch (http://DonationMatch.com) has facilitated over $17.5 million in donations.

About Winspire: Winspire provides unique, once-in-a-lifetime travel Experiences for nonprofits to use in benefit auctions and other charity fundraising events with no risk or upfront cost. Since 2008, Winspire has been involved in more than 30,000 events, sending over 70,000 winning bidders and travelers on unforgettable Experiences. In all Winspire has helped raise over $43 million for charities worldwide and counting. Visit http://winspireme.com for more information.

Contact
Winspire Inc.
23091 Mill Creek Dr, Laguna Hills CA 92653
***@winspireme.com
End
Source:
Email:***@winspireme.com Email Verified
Tags:Nonprofit, Fundraising, Podcast
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Laguna Hills - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share