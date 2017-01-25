News By Tag
Nonprofit Podcast "Events with Benefits" Launches on iTunes
Experts from all areas of the nonprofit world gather weekly to discuss cutting-edge event fundraising news and trends
Each episode features a special guest from all sectors and backgrounds of the nonprofit industry, including charity auctioneers, legal advisors, development directors and more. The series is hosted by three event fundraising professionals as well: Danny Hooper, benefit auctioneer at Danny Hooper Productions;
"Organizing a lucrative event fundraiser is one of the toughest jobs in the world," says Lauth. "Events not only require throwing one hell of a party to entertain an elite group of major donors, but you're building a one-night-only 'storefront' of auction items where everything must go. This huge task often falls on the shoulders of highly motivated volunteers, not event planning professionals."
Given the difference between mediocre and successful fundraisers can be hundreds of thousands of dollars, the hosts began collaborating on a regular audio resource for fundraisers of all experience levels and nonprofit sizes.
"Our expert guests are willing to freely share proven ideas and lessons learned in each of their fields," Zau says. "Despite how many events I've worked on or attended, I've already picked up so many pointers that will inevitably save charities time, money, and headache."
"We started Events with Benefits to bring expert knowledge to anyone, anywhere," adds Lauth. "We hope the series will educate nonprofit committees on how to take their events—and results—to the next level."
You can listen to the first 3 episodes now at http://EventswithBenefits.com, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.
Special guests slated for the first 10 episodes include:
- Ep. 1: Fundraising Auctions with Jim Nye "the Auction Guy", fundraising auctioneer
- Ep. 2: Golf Tournaments with Holly Kennedy, CEO of Kennedy Golf Tournament and Event Planning
- Ep. 3: Legal Considerations with Mary Tovella Dowling, attorney, For Purpose Law Group
- Ep. 4: Partnerships with Parker Pike, Board of Directors, San Diego Nonprofit Association
- Ep. 5: Perseverance with Lynda West, nonprofit coach and mentor
- Ep. 6: Thinking BIG with Noah McMahon, founder and CEO, Anonymous
- Ep. 7: Auction Timeline Tips with Scott Robertson, fundraising auctioneer
- Ep. 8: Mobile Bidding with Debby Roth-Bush, Relationship Marketing Manager, GreaterGiving
- Ep. 9: Donor Development with Carlos Leija, Chief Development Officer, Orangewood Foundation
- Ep: 10: Are Charity Auctions Dying? with Nelson Jay, professional fundraising auctioneer
To listen and subscribe, visit http://eventswithbenefits.com; search "Events with Benefits" in iTunes or the Podcasts mobile app; or subscribe via RSS at http://simplecast.com/
