Nonprofit Podcast "Events with Benefits" Launches on iTunes

Experts from all areas of the nonprofit world gather weekly to discuss cutting-edge event fundraising news and trends

"Events with Benefits" Podcast Launches Today

Contact

Winspire Inc.

23091 Mill Creek Dr, Laguna Hills CA 92653

***@winspireme.com Winspire Inc.23091 Mill Creek Dr, Laguna Hills CA 92653

End

-- Premiere fundraising podcast) launched today with the release of 3 episodes, available free on iTunes. The weekly series, one of the biggest philanthropy-focused podcasting ventures to date, is designed to provide nonprofit staff, volunteers, event planners, PTOs and more with cutting-edge insights and proven best practices to improve fundraising results.Each episode features a special guest from all sectors and backgrounds of the nonprofit industry, including charity auctioneers, legal advisors, development directors and more. The series is hosted by three event fundraising professionals as well: Danny Hooper, benefit auctioneer at Danny Hooper Productions;Ian Lauth, Creative Director at Winspire; and Renee Zau, CEO & co-founder of DonationMatch."Organizing a lucrative event fundraiser is one of the toughest jobs in the world," says Lauth. "Events not only require throwing one hell of a party to entertain an elite group of major donors, but you're building a one-night-only 'storefront' of auction items where everything must go. This huge task often falls on the shoulders of highly motivated volunteers, not event planning professionals."Given the difference between mediocre and successful fundraisers can be hundreds of thousands of dollars, the hosts began collaborating on a regular audio resource for fundraisers of all experience levels and nonprofit sizes."Our expert guests are willing to freely share proven ideas and lessons learned in each of their fields," Zau says. "Despite how many events I've worked on or attended, I've already picked up so many pointers that will inevitably save charities time, money, and headache.""We startedto bring expert knowledge to anyone, anywhere," adds Lauth. "We hope the series will educate nonprofit committees on how to take their events—and results—to the next level."You can listen to the first 3 episodes now at, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.Special guests slated for the first 10 episodes include:with Jim Nye "the Auction Guy", fundraising auctioneerwith Holly Kennedy, CEO of Kennedy Golf Tournament and Event Planningwith Mary Tovella Dowling, attorney, For Purpose Law Groupwith Parker Pike, Board of Directors, San Diego Nonprofit Associationwith Lynda West, nonprofit coach and mentorwith Noah McMahon, founder and CEO, Anonymouswith Scott Robertson, fundraising auctioneerwith Debby Roth-Bush, Relationship Marketing Manager, GreaterGivingwith Carlos Leija, Chief Development Officer, Orangewood Foundationwith Nelson Jay, professional fundraising auctioneerTo listen and subscribe, visit; search "Events with Benefits" in iTunes or the Podcasts mobile app; or subscribe via RSS at http://simplecast.com/podcasts/2548/rss. Fans are encouraged to connect on http://facebook.com/EventsWithBenefits, Twitter (@eventswbenefits)and email hosts@eventswithbenefits.com.Since 1987, benefit auctioneer Danny Hooper has specialized exclusively in fundraising auctions, raising countless millions of dollars at thousands of events for nonprofit organizations across North America. Danny is the author of EASY MONEY—How to Generate Record Profits at Your Next Fundraising Auction Event. He is also a certified Benefit Auctioneer Specialist (BAS) through the U.S. National Auctioneers Association. To learn more about Danny's services, visit http://DannyHooper.com.DonationMatch.com is an online platform helping nonprofits and companies promote supporter engagement and social impact with seamless handling of in-kind donations to events. Their unique, two-sided solution and built-in timesaving tools simplify how companies maximize the visibility and impact of their corporate philanthropy with minimal effort. To date DonationMatch (http://DonationMatch.com)has facilitated over $17.5 million in donations.Winspire provides unique, once-in-a-lifetime travel Experiences for nonprofits to use in benefit auctions and other charity fundraising events with no risk or upfront cost. Since 2008, Winspire has been involved in more than 30,000 events, sending over 70,000 winning bidders and travelers on unforgettable Experiences. In all Winspire has helped raise over $43 million for charities worldwide and counting. Visit http://winspireme.com for more information.