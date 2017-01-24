News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NJ Artists and Art Organizations To Join Together To Raise Money For MS Research
JAMS - Jersey Artists against MS is taking part in the MS Walk on Sunday, April 30 in Lake Como.
"We're looking for people in the arts as well as fans of the arts to come on board," explained Gary Wien, Publisher of New Jersey Stage. "Walk with us, help raise donations, help promote the cause, or make a donation of your own."
The walk is open to anyone and donations of any amount are greatly appreciated.
To join the team or to make a donation, visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/
MS isn't as well known as other diseases, but it affects millions of people. It can cause people to lose the ability to write, speak, or walk. MS affects each person differently. Many people think MS only affects older people, but the truth is that many people are diagnosed in their 20s and 30s.
There are drugs and treatments available to slow down the process, but there is no cure. It's a world of pain and a life of fear of what might happen. Chances are you know somebody living with MS.
In fact, if you read New Jersey Stage you know someone.
"We've seen the power of the arts through the Light of Day benefit concerts for Parkinson's Research," continued Wien. "Let's band together and do the same for MS. The cure is out there, help us find it…"
All team members will be recognized on a special page at http://www.NewJerseyStage.com and in the monthly magazine.
Contact
Gary Wien
***@newjerseystage.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse