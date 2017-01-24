Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance launches Athletic Partnership Program

End

-- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces the launch of its Athletic Partnership Program.As such, the practice is presently seeking to develop affiliation with local sports teams and clubs to help improve sports outcomes, reduce sports-related injuries and educate area communities on safety and maximum performance.The four-prong program includes free injury screenings; a seven-step functional movement screening; strength training program review; and educational lectures covering a variety of topics such as concussion awareness and management, avoiding sports injuries and ways to improve sports performance."We look forward to collaborating with area sports teams and clubs to bring this comprehensive program to our communities,"said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "It is our belief that by having an affiliation with Peak, trust between athletes, their parents and coaches can be elevated to foster better long term participation and sports performance outcomes."Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, with a new location at the University Sports Complex in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com