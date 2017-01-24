News By Tag
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance launches Athletic Partnership Program
As such, the practice is presently seeking to develop affiliation with local sports teams and clubs to help improve sports outcomes, reduce sports-related injuries and educate area communities on safety and maximum performance.
The four-prong program includes free injury screenings; a seven-step functional movement screening; strength training program review; and educational lectures covering a variety of topics such as concussion awareness and management, avoiding sports injuries and ways to improve sports performance.
"We look forward to collaborating with area sports teams and clubs to bring this comprehensive program to our communities,"
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, with a new location at the University Sports Complex in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
