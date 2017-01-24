 
January 2017





Current Capital Management Takes Over Mixed Retail & Industrial Property near Downtown Hollywood

Another great industrial property in Hollywood, FL acquired by Current Capital Management
 
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Current Capital Management today announced it has taken over a major mixed-use industrial property in Hollywood, FL. The property consists of 2 buildings on nearly an acre of land extending an entire block from Washington St. to Dewey St. on West Dixie Highway. The site located at 910 - 950 West Dixie Highway has been recently rezoned for high intensity commercial, residential and hotel development up to 10 stories high. Current Capital will lead the future redevelopment of the property in the continuously growing and flourishing Downtown Hollywood area. Short term leases are are available for retail and industrial spaces prior to the planned redevelopment.

Current Capital's Property Management and Development Team is led by the founder and owner, Todd Nepola. Current Capita's Leasing Division is led by Steven Rafailovitc, VP of Development and Brokerage.

About Current Capital Management

Current Capital Management (CCM) is a division of the Current Capital Group which specializes in the management and development of income producing real estate. With over 20 years of experience, their focus is on commercial, retail, office, and income producing residential properties. For more information about CCM and Current Capital Group, visit http://www.currentcapitalgroup.com

Contact
Current Capital Group
Todd Nepola
9546296858
***@gmail.com
End
