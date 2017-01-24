News By Tag
Current Capital Management Takes Over Mixed Retail & Industrial Property near Downtown Hollywood
Another great industrial property in Hollywood, FL acquired by Current Capital Management
Current Capital's Property Management and Development Team is led by the founder and owner, Todd Nepola. Current Capita's Leasing Division is led by Steven Rafailovitc, VP of Development and Brokerage.
About Current Capital Management
Current Capital Management (CCM) is a division of the Current Capital Group which specializes in the management and development of income producing real estate. With over 20 years of experience, their focus is on commercial, retail, office, and income producing residential properties. For more information about CCM and Current Capital Group, visit http://www.currentcapitalgroup.com
Contact
Current Capital Group
Todd Nepola
9546296858
***@gmail.com
