EPM Webinar Learning Series Continues In 2017
CompIntelligence delivers webinars for users of Oracle Hyperion, OneStream XF and other products, addressing key trends impacting finance and accounting teams across all industries, such as mandates on revenue recognition or off-balance-
We will begin 2017 with our next webinar on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. EST, with "The Value of Training: Do You Know What You Don't Know?" This webinar focuses on the value of training to maximize companies' software investment. It will identify leading practices in training content and delivery approaches in the EPM world today, and discuss the justification and payback for properly investing in training. This webinar will help companies understand the differences among options available today, and prepare them to select the right content, instructor experience, and delivery approach to meet their employees' individual learning styles and needs.
Previous CompIntelligence webinars included:
• Cash Flow Made Easy in HFM
• Moving From FDM to FDMEE: It's Not a Lift and Shift
• To Upgrade or Not To Upgrade? That is the Question
These previous webinars are available for viewing at http://compintelligence.com/
About CompIntelligence, Inc.
CompIntelligence is a financial solutions company providing Enterprise Performance Management and Equity Compensation Solutions for public and private companies since 2002, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies. Consistently delivering quality products and exceptional customer service, and focusing on strong partner relationships, CompIntelligence has become one of the leading independent service and solution providers in the industry. CompIntelligence is based in Oxford Connecticut, with satellite offices across the United States and Canada.
For More Information:
http://compintelligence.com/
