United Premier Soccer League Announces Fort Collins United as Colorado Expansion Team

Northern Colo.-based Pro Development Team Gives Conference Eight in Total
 
 
FortCollins_United
FortCollins_United
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce that Fort Collins United has joined the league and will participate in the Pro Premier Division.

Fort Collins United will play in UPSL's Colorado Conference, giving the conference eight teams to begin the 2017 Spring Season.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Adding Fort Collins United to our Colorado Conference, which is now up to eight teams, is going to make for an exciting 2017 Spring Season with lots of great competition and skilled players. Fort Collins United will certainly jump into the mix and be right there, on and off the field, with the UPSL's Colorado Conference teams. We wish Owner Jose Hernandez and Fort Collins United the best of luck as they embark upon their first season in the UPSL."

Fort Collins United is owned by Jose Hernandez, 24, a Shipping and Quality Technician at Injectech, a bio-medical development company. Also an academy soccer coach in Northern Colorado, Hernandez will serve as FC United's first Head Coach.

Fort Collins United Owner and Head Coach Jose Hernandez, "We have a great core of guys who have been playing together for eight years, and they're the ones that really carry the team. We've all grown up in Fort Collins, this is where we're from, and I think this a great way to give back to our community. Now we're in the UPSL, which is perfect when it comes to competition for the guys that stuck around in their home town. This is the right opportunity, and now the guys that come back after playing college soccer have a place and the ability to grow, too."

Fort Coliins United began as a Men's Open league team in 2012, playing locally in Northern Colorado. The club has grown steadily and was a recent finalist in Greeley (Colo.)'s competitive La Liga Premier JCC.

Fort Collins United will play its upcoming UPSL games at Loveland Sports Park (N. Boyd Lake Dr., Loveland, CO 80537) and French Field Stadium (1300 W. Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526).

About Fort Collins United

Fort Collins United is an American Soccer club based in Fort Collins, Colorado and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. FC United will compete in the Pro Premier Division's Colorado Conference.

Contact:
Jose Hernandez
Email: jhernandez23888@gmail.com
(970) 690-3330

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
