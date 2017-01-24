News By Tag
Royal Links to Host Super bowl, Groundhog Day events
Wake up to Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 with "a repeat" of 18 holes for $59, playing 36 holes for the price of 18. There will be drink specials in the clubhouse and if the groundhog sees his shadow, get a shot on the house.
On Super Bowl Sunday, the Big Game Shotgun start begins at 8:30 a.m. with a $89 rate that includes a hot breakfast. After the round, watch the game in comfort in the rustic clubhouse with an old Scottish appeal.
Royal Links now has local, military and non-peak rates along with annual memberships. The facility features an all-grass driving range and the Royal Pro Shop has an extensive selection of traditional and non-traditional golf attire.
Call 702.765.0484 to make reservations or online at www.royallinksgolfclub.com.
Royal Links was built to honor the rich legacy and tradition of the game of golf. Designed by Dye International, this links-style course features holes inspired by 11 different Open Championship rotation courses, including the "Road Hole" and "Hell Bunker" from the Old Course at St. Andrews and the "Postage Stamp" from Royal Troon. Other courses in the loop include Carnoustie, Turnberry, Royal Liverpool, Prestwick, Royal Lytham, Muirfield and Royal Birkdale.
Royal Links Golf Club was locally recognized as the "Best Course in Las Vegas" in the Review Journal's "Best Of Vegas" poll, and was recognized as one of "America's Best Courses You Can Play" by GolfWeek.
Royal Links Golf Clubs is owned by Shelby Futch and the Scottsdale Golf Group. Futch is a founder of the John Jacobs Golf Schools and was inducted into the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2013. Under the guidance of Futch, Scottsdale Golf Group has grown from the undisputed leader in golf instruction to also become a master of club operations, management services and consumer marketing services.
Royal Links, located at 5995 Vegas Valley Drive in Las Vegas, hosts traditional and non-traditional events, group outings and non-golf events, offering clients exclusive event planning and execution. To book an event or for more information, call 702.765.0484 or visit http://www.royallinksgolfclub.com
