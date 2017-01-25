 
Progressive® Commercial to Offer Complimentary Professional Headshots & Coffee During Miami SBE

 
 
MIAMI - Jan. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, February 16th,Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business to business trade show, will be coming to the Miami Convention Center (Riverfront Hall) for the fourth time bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a day full ofnetworking, educational workshops and demos (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/miami/) of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their daily tasks and long-term goals.

To assist business owners, Progressive Commercial will be offering complimentary professional headshots during the Miami Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/miami/). Make a great first business impression by getting a professional profile photo taken at the Progressive Commercial, Booth-410 from 9:00 AM-5:00 PM. Complimentary coffee will also be available in the E-Lounge starting at 1:30PM.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/miami/) expects to have more than 4,000+ registered attendees from across the Miami metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights, and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere – Office Space Services; Gold Sponsors:  Geico, Progressive Commercial, Business Circle by AT&T, DiversityComm, Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cogeco Peer 1, Host.net, Rand Marketing, SignOnTheGo, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.

MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Miami Convention Center | James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall - 400 SE 2nd AveMiami, FL 33131 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact:  Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th Avenue, Suite 909 New York, NY 10018.

For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com. For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:

LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/small-business-expo

Facebook:www.facebook.com/SmallBusinessExpo

Twitter:www.twitter.com/TheBizExpo

You Tube:www.youtube.com/user/SmallBusinessExpo

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance (https://www.progressive.com/). Progressive offers choices (https://www.progressive.com/shop/car-insurance-rates-differ/) so consumers can reach it whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including American Strategic Insurance Corp. and subsidiaries (ASI), our majority owned subsidiaries.

Progressive is the fourth largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle (https://www.progressive.com/motorcycle/) and commercial auto insurance (https://www.progressivecommercial.com/); and through ASI, one of the top 20 homeowners carriers. Progressive also offers car insurance online (http://www.progressiveonline.com.au/) in Australia at http://www.progressiveonline.com.au.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price (https://www.progressive.com/auto/name-your-price/)®, Snapshot (https://www.progressive.com/auto/snapshot/)®, and Service Centers (https://www.progressive.com/claims/concierge-service/).
