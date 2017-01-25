News By Tag
Progressive® Commercial to Offer Complimentary Professional Headshots & Coffee During Miami SBE
To assist business owners, Progressive Commercial will be offering complimentary professional headshots during the Miami Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
"Experts tell us that more and more Miami residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere – Office Space Services; Gold Sponsors: Geico, Progressive Commercial, Business Circle by AT&T, DiversityComm, Wells Fargo; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark, BizTV/BizTalkRadio, Cogeco Peer 1, Host.net, Rand Marketing, SignOnTheGo, Vistaprint, Xendoo, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.
MIAMI SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Miami Convention Center | James L Knight Center - Riverfront Hall - 400 SE 2nd AveMiami, FL 33131 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th Avenue, Suite 909 New York, NY 10018.
For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com. For additional information, follow and connect on our social networks:
LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/
Facebook:www.facebook.com/
Twitter:www.twitter.com/
You Tube:www.youtube.com/
About Progressive
The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance (https://www.progressive.com/)
Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including American Strategic Insurance Corp. and subsidiaries (ASI), our majority owned subsidiaries.
Progressive is the fourth largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle (https://www.progressive.com/
Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price (https://www.progressive.com/
