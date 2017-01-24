News By Tag
Bay Supply Introduces the BayFast Brand
Bay Supply Introduces the BayFast Brand, quality engineered fasteners at considerable savings and hard-to-find items.
Clifford Bernard, president of Bay Supply said, "After 62 successful years as "your other warehouse" we recently introduced our new website, BaySupply.com, which is the largest engineered fastener resource in the industry. Our customers know our reputation for having the largest inventory of factory authorized name-brand engineered riveting and fastening system lines. With the new Baysupply.com website, they now can more easily and quickly source and purchase from our multi-million dollar warehouse. To further enhance support to our customers we wanted to provide a new level of buying opportunity with our own brand -- BayFast. This new line of rivets, lockbolts, threaded inserts and engineered fasteners gives our clients similar high quality products to brand names, but at considerable savings. We can also provide rivets that have been discontinued or in hard-to-find supply by leading manufacturer's like the Cherry N, Q and Avdelmate (Cherrymate)
Bay Supply fulfills 99% of all orders the same day and there are no shipping costs for orders over $99.
In addition to the introduction of the BayFast line our recently launched website, BaySupply.com, features all the leading brands of engineered fasteners including Stanley, POP, Avdel, Huck, Marson, Gesipa, AVK, Sherex, Atlas/Penn Engineering, Champion Cutting Tools and more. Bay Supply is a master distributor of rivets, Huck bolts, threaded inserts, coil thread inserts, and aerospace MS/NAS rivet nuts. Highlights of the new website include: quantity break discounting, live inventory stock quantities, date availability (lead time), all product attributes and specifications, full descriptions with videos, manuals, data sheets, and much more. It's easy to register, so click in!"
www.BaySupply.com
For additional information, please contact Michael Eichinger, COO meichinger@baysupply.com, 516-294-4100, BaySupply.com, 30 Banfi Plaza North, Farmingdale, NY 11735.
