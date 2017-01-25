EcoMark Solar urges government to "get out of the way" for industry growth

flat roof solar energy system

Laurie Anderson

-- What's needed for the solar industry to continue to grow? Hint: it's not more government subsidies.The cost to produce equipment for solar energy systems continues to drop—more than five percent last year alone. So what's keeping the cost of solar higher in the U.S. than other places? Unnecessary tariffs, according to EcoMark Solar President & CEO Alex Valdez. Most of the equipment for solar energy systems is made overseas.In July 2015, Congress reduced the tariff on solar components imported into the U.S. from 31 percent to 18 percent. "However, there is no need for a tariff to protect U.S. manufacturers because there are so few of those companies, says Valdez. "And, products such as i-phones produced overseas don't have tariffs."In other countries, they pay 20 percent less than we do for the modules. Without tariffs on materials, costs for U.S. solar companies would be low enough to reach parity, Valdez explainsAmericans have said they want more solar. In fact, according to the Coalition for Affordable Solar Energy, 92 percent say the U.S. should develop more solar capabilities.The federal subsidy for homeowners installing a new system is set to expire in 2018. If prices can be reduced for the systems through the elimination of tariffs, prices to homeowners could be less even if the subsidy is not renewed, Valdez adds.The solar industry provides jobs for over 142,000 Americans – and nearly 80 percent of those jobs are in solar installation, project development, and sales.Please encourage your local and national elected officials to remove tariffs that prevent the free development of more clean American energy and adopt policies more friendly to the growth of the solar energy industry, Valdez says.For more information, visit www.ecomarksolar.com.