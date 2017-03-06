 
News By Tag
* Cybersecurity
* Smart City
* San Antonio
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Casa San Antonio to Host Smart City Panel at SXSW 2017

Casa San Antonio at SXSW will play host to SXSW Smart City Panel and other exciting Casa San Antonio at SXSW official and unofficial line-up of events.
 
 
Choose SA Flyer
Choose SA Flyer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Cybersecurity
* Smart City
* San Antonio

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN ANTONIO - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- At Casa San Antonio, Choose San Antonio's will continue its initiative to highlight and promote San Antonio's target industries and creative class, as well as attract world-class talent to the city. Casa San Antonio, located on 75 ½ Rainey Street, will host three full days of official SXSW programming during the festival on March 10th, 11th and 12th, including 15 sessions, 30 speakers, and 3 marquee events aimed at showcasing San Antonio's startup, film, music, culinary and cybersecurity communities.

This year, Mayor Ivy R. Taylor will be at Casa San Antonio as a speaker for the SXSW Smart City Panel on March 12th, 2017 at 11 AM. A major groundbreaking development based announcement will be made at and the SxSW Smart City Day Panel will be designated as the place where city officials, government staff and industry will come and learn more.

"The city of San Antonio is well positioned to expand its Smart City presence by supporting advocacy organizations such as Choose San Antonio which assist our city government to be more effective, sustainable and responsive to citizens," said Mayor Ivy R. Taylor."

Other featured Casa San Antonio at SXSW events will include a Taco Showcase, San Antonio Spurs watch party, Best in SA Music Series, Life is Better in Texas party and much more. Visit http://www.choosesa.org for a complete event schedule. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #iChooseSA (https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/choosesa).

About Choose San Antonio

Choose San Antonio (Choose SA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting San Antonio and developing wider national and global recognition of San Antonio's strengths and quality of life. We believe San Antonio is the best kept secret in North America and we use modern marketing tactics to educate non-residents and prospective residents about life in San Antonio. Our mission is to attract millennials, transplants and boomerangs to San Antonio.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Christian Reed-Ogba at 210-418-9051 or email at chris@bethanyeastpr.com.

Contact
Christian Reed-Ogba, BethanyEast PR
***@bethanyeastpr.com
End
Source:Choose San Antonio
Email:***@bethanyeastpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Cybersecurity, Smart City, San Antonio
Industry:Technology
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 06, 2017
BethanyEast PR & Mgmt. Consulting News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share