Casa San Antonio to Host Smart City Panel at SXSW 2017
Casa San Antonio at SXSW will play host to SXSW Smart City Panel and other exciting Casa San Antonio at SXSW official and unofficial line-up of events.
This year, Mayor Ivy R. Taylor will be at Casa San Antonio as a speaker for the SXSW Smart City Panel on March 12th, 2017 at 11 AM. A major groundbreaking development based announcement will be made at and the SxSW Smart City Day Panel will be designated as the place where city officials, government staff and industry will come and learn more.
"The city of San Antonio is well positioned to expand its Smart City presence by supporting advocacy organizations such as Choose San Antonio which assist our city government to be more effective, sustainable and responsive to citizens," said Mayor Ivy R. Taylor."
Other featured Casa San Antonio at SXSW events will include a Taco Showcase, San Antonio Spurs watch party, Best in SA Music Series, Life is Better in Texas party and much more. Visit http://www.choosesa.org for a complete event schedule. Follow the conversation on social media with the hashtag #iChooseSA (https://www.facebook.com/
About Choose San Antonio
Choose San Antonio (Choose SA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting San Antonio and developing wider national and global recognition of San Antonio's strengths and quality of life. We believe San Antonio is the best kept secret in North America and we use modern marketing tactics to educate non-residents and prospective residents about life in San Antonio. Our mission is to attract millennials, transplants and boomerangs to San Antonio.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Christian Reed-Ogba at 210-418-9051 or email at chris@bethanyeastpr.com.
Contact
Christian Reed-Ogba, BethanyEast PR
***@bethanyeastpr.com
