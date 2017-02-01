Treu Group Real Estate Discusses Palm Beach County Business Development

Kelly Smallridge discusses the opportunities of Palm Beach County on Treu Real Estate 911

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Real Estate

* Business Development Board

* Palm Beach County Industry:

* Real Estate Location:

* Delray Beach - Florida - US Subject:

* Features DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Lisa Treu of Treu Group Real Estate would like to invite you to join us with Kellly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. You can listen at treugroupradio.com to hear what the future of business development in Palm Beach County. Kelly Smallridge shares how she is working to bring business our area and the concerns of corporations considering moving. Kelly has been working hard to bring jobs to Palm Beach County for the past 29 years, and has been recognized with the Governor's Ambassador Medal. The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County has won numerous state and federal awards under Kelly's guidance, and has brought big employers to Palm Beach County including:Fed Ex, Aldi, Pratt & Whitney, and ADT, among others. In the past year alone, Kelly and the BDB of Palm Beach has created and retained almost 4,000 local jobs. Kelly was voted one of the top 40 most influential business leaders in Palm Beach County by South Florida CEO. Lisa looks forward to speaking with Kelly and sharing her insights into Palm Beach's business world on Treu Real Estate 911. You can also listen to past shows at www.treugroupradio.com. Treu Group Real Estate has been selling real estate in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, and we love to share our expertise; Treu Group Real Estate is Palm Beach and Martin county's trusted real estate expert. Learn more at



Treu Group Real Estate is a boutique Brokerage where a team of experts provide the concierge experience that our clients deserve. The company makes decisions based upon our Core Values and work every day to elevate the standards. We are honored to work with Palm Beach buyers and sellers from the first home to the dream home. Treu Group Real Estate are experts at buying, selling, investing and helping clients avoid foreclosure.



Contact

Lisa Treu, Treu Group Real Estate

***@treugroup.com Lisa Treu, Treu Group Real Estate End -- Lisa Treu of Treu Group Real Estate would like to invite you to join us with Kellly Smallridge, President and CEO of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County. You can listen at treugroupradio.com to hear what the future of business development in Palm Beach County. Kelly Smallridge shares how she is working to bring business our area and the concerns of corporations considering moving. Kelly has been working hard to bring jobs to Palm Beach County for the past 29 years, and has been recognized with the Governor's Ambassador Medal. The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County has won numerous state and federal awards under Kelly's guidance, and has brought big employers to Palm Beach County including:Fed Ex, Aldi, Pratt & Whitney, and ADT, among others. In the past year alone, Kelly and the BDB of Palm Beach has created and retained almost 4,000 local jobs. Kelly was voted one of the top 40 most influential business leaders in Palm Beach County by South Florida CEO. Lisa looks forward to speaking with Kelly and sharing her insights into Palm Beach's business world on Treu Real Estate 911. You can also listen to past shows at www.treugroupradio.com. Treu Group Real Estate has been selling real estate in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, and we love to share our expertise; Treu Group Real Estate is Palm Beach and Martin county's trusted real estate expert. Learn more at http://everypalmbeachcountylisting.com Treu Group Real Estate is a boutique Brokerage where a team of experts provide the concierge experience that our clients deserve. The company makes decisions based upon our Core Values and work every day to elevate the standards. We are honored to work with Palm Beach buyers and sellers from the first home to the dream home. Treu Group Real Estate are experts at buying, selling, investing and helping clients avoid foreclosure.