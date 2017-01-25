Country(s)
Gul Iranpur Awarded Prestigious "Premier Luxury Marketing Consultant" Certification
GUL IRANPUR has completed extensive training and been certified as a Premier Luxury Marketing Consultant, with intense training specific to the marketing and sale of luxury home properties for top dollar.
GUL IRANPUR has been serving the community of La Habra and surrounding cities since 1999.
As a premier Luxury Marketing Consultant, GUL IRANPUR has completed intense training to be able to market luxury properties based on the unique assets that make the property one of a kind and find the ideal buyer for whom the property is a perfect fit.
By no longer focusing on selling the property based on the standard assets, GUL IRANPUR has shown that her unique marketing skills secure buyers at a much higher rate than traditional home sales, therefore she sells homes faster and for top dollar.
GUL IRANPUR focuses her time on narrowly targeting the most ideal buyers and has significantly reduced the amount of time that her listings are available.
We have found that luxury properties are so unique and special that traditional real estate sales techniques just don't work. At Premier Luxury Marketing Consultants, we quickly found that if we focused our efforts targeting and finding buyers who are looking for these unique properties we were much more successful.
Visit www.IranpurLuxuryMarketing.com to get more information and get a free 20 minute strategy consultation to get top dollar for your luxury real estate.
