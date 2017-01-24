Summit Academy Family Expo Offers Something for Everyone

Event combines information and entertainment while touting benefits of a Summit education

-- Representatives from more than 20 colleges will be on hand for the 7Annual Summit Academy Family Expo, a free event that provides education to families from all areas and access to services provided by the local community."Our focus at Summit Academy is to ensure that every single one of our students is ready for college, accepted to college and earns a college scholarship,"said Leann Hedke, Superintendent of Summit Academy. "This event exposes students to various colleges so they can develop a sense of which schools would be a good fit for them."Every Summit Academy graduate has been accepted into college in each of the past five years. Last year, 150 students received at least one scholarship offer. The expo will reveal the secret to Summit's success by introducing guests to unique elements of its curriculum — partly through a STEAM Hands-on Museum that takes event-goers through 13 different science stations like astronomy and engineering.Other booths, hosted by partners like Scholastic and Red Cross, will provide information that's relevant to the community at large, such as healthy living tips, first aid and Internet safety. For children, there will be a face-painting booth, photo booth and games aplenty.With more than 60 booths on tap, there's plenty to keep everyone happy, says Hedke."With such a diverse range of activities, I can't imagine there's any type of person that wouldn't find 10 to 20 things that are applicable to them," said Hedke.Beyond exposing families to the tangible benefits of a Summit Academy education, Hedke hopes families will leave the expo with a better sense of how the school community helps students "Reach their Summit" on an emotional level."I want our kids to have everything,"said Hedke. "I want them to be exposed to everything so that when they graduate they're not only motivated and have an idea of what they want, but they have great character and feel enriched by having interacted with a diverse group of people. This is something we emphasize the importance of daily at our schools."Sign up for the Summit Academy Family Expo online at familyexpo.eventbrite.com.Summit Academy and Summit Academy North Public Schools are a 100% tuition free community of four academic institutions in Greater Detroit. Our mission is to nurture and inspire our school community and facilitate quality educational opportunities in a safe learning environment that enables students to reach their maximum potential.