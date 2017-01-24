 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Multi-Pack Solutions Promotes New Operations Manager for Wet Wipes Business

 
David Sanchez-Turner, Wet Wipes Operations Manager
David Sanchez-Turner, Wet Wipes Operations Manager
MILWAUKEE - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Multi-Pack Solutions™ has promoted David Sanchez-Turner to Operations Manager for their Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based wet wipes manufacturing business, where he will lead the company's Production, Procurement, and Logistics teams. David will be responsible for leading lean and quality-based production initiatives in support of the company's core commitments to delivering innovation and speed-to-market, with an initial emphasis on improving key metrics such as on-time delivery and quality.

David joins Multi-Pack Solutions' Milwaukee location from their Mt. Prospect, Illinois facility, where for four years he was Operations Manager, responsible for one of the world's leading water-soluble pouches manufacturing sites. David's operations and leadership depth, along with a commitment to continuous quality improvement, make him an asset to the Milwaukee plant.

"My vision is to follow proven Lean principles to become a world-class wet wipes manufacturing operation, meeting our customers' delivery dates and exceeding their expectations, while delivering the highest levels of quality," said Sanchez-Turner.

David will report to Multi-Pack Solutions – Milwaukee's Vice President & General Manager, Joe Ervin.

"David has demonstrated significant operational leadership and has delivered constant improvements in a very demanding environment and market at our Mt. Prospect location. He'll be a tremendous leader and resource for us in Milwaukee," said Ervin.

Prior to Operations Manager, David held numerous production supervisory and process engineering roles at Multi-Pack Solutions and elsewhere.

David holds a bachelor's of science in Industrial Engineering and a bachelor's of engineering in Engineering/Industrial Management from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

About Multi-Pack Solutions

Multi-Pack Solutions (www.multipacksolutions.com) is a proven, quality-driven contract manufacturing and packaging partner to the most recognizable brands in the world in the consumer, personal care, OTC drug, medical, and industrial markets. With over 500 employees, the company has three manufacturing facilities totaling more than 300,000 square feet in Mt. Prospect, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Greenville, South Carolina.

End
Source:
Email:***@multipacksolutions.com
Posted By:***@multipacksolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Wet Wipes, Wet Wipes Manufacturing, Wet Wipes Converting, Wet Wipes Packaging, Contract Packaging, Contract Manufacturing
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Multi-Pack Solutions PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share