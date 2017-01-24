Country(s)
Multi-Pack Solutions Promotes New Operations Manager for Wet Wipes Business
David joins Multi-Pack Solutions' Milwaukee location from their Mt. Prospect, Illinois facility, where for four years he was Operations Manager, responsible for one of the world's leading water-soluble pouches manufacturing sites. David's operations and leadership depth, along with a commitment to continuous quality improvement, make him an asset to the Milwaukee plant.
"My vision is to follow proven Lean principles to become a world-class wet wipes manufacturing operation, meeting our customers' delivery dates and exceeding their expectations, while delivering the highest levels of quality," said Sanchez-Turner.
David will report to Multi-Pack Solutions – Milwaukee's Vice President & General Manager, Joe Ervin.
"David has demonstrated significant operational leadership and has delivered constant improvements in a very demanding environment and market at our Mt. Prospect location. He'll be a tremendous leader and resource for us in Milwaukee," said Ervin.
Prior to Operations Manager, David held numerous production supervisory and process engineering roles at Multi-Pack Solutions and elsewhere.
David holds a bachelor's of science in Industrial Engineering and a bachelor's of engineering in Engineering/
About Multi-Pack Solutions
Multi-Pack Solutions (www.multipacksolutions.com) is a proven, quality-driven contract manufacturing and packaging partner to the most recognizable brands in the world in the consumer, personal care, OTC drug, medical, and industrial markets. With over 500 employees, the company has three manufacturing facilities totaling more than 300,000 square feet in Mt. Prospect, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Greenville, South Carolina.
