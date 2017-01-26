News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
St. Louis Home & Garden Show is March 9-12 at America's Center
The Home & Garden Show is Celebrating 40 Years of Making Your House Your Home!
The Builders Home & Garden Show has the latest in Lawn & Garden, Kitchen & Bath, Interior Design, Pool & Spa, New Construction, Sustainable Living and Home Products. More than 1,400 booths fill nearly 380,000 square feet and provide consumers with an excellent buying opportunity, competitive pricing and side-by-side comparison between companies.
More than 25,000 square feet of beautiful gardens and outdoor living spaces have blooming flowers, water features and the newest ideas from dozens of companies. The Belgard Challenge will feature the latest hardscape products and the opportunity to win an outdoor brick oven worth $6,000.
Attend seminars by gardening experts Melinda Myers and Charlie Nardozzi. They will share their combined 50 years of horticulture experience in topics including how to create stunning curb appeal, small plants that create big impact, edible landscaping, and gardening to attract bees, birds and butterflies.
See cooking demonstrations by chefs from Dierbergs School of Cooking on the Cooking Stage, sponsored by Callier & Thompson Kitchens, Baths and Appliances. Demonstrations will include tips and techniques from STLVegGirl, Caryn Dugan, and other local chefs. Show visitors can also learn how to transform their kitchen or bath with information from experts from Callier & Thompson.
New to the Show is the New Construction Zone, an area designed to help people find the home of their dreams, whether they are looking to build or buy. There will be builders for large, small and custom homes, from the mid $100's to 2 million, and information about subdivisions from all over the St. Louis area.
He Shed, She Shed pairs local designers with Brando and April, radio personalities from 106.5 The Arch, to create fun sheds for him, and her. The He Shed is an eclectic, colorful entertaining space with a subtle baseball theme inspired by Brando's love of the St. Louis Cardinals. The She Shed is a backyard oasis with the feel of an island hideaway, created for April to relax and watch the Blues. Sponsored by ASID, American Society of Interior Designers, Missouri East.
Designer Rooms, sponsored by St. Louis Homes & Lifestyles, offer design inspiration. Three attractive room settings created by local consignment shops prove that your favorite spaces don't need to be new to be gorgeous!
The Show has experts with information about how to save money, breathe easier and help the environment. Upcycle Alley has exhibitors specializing in repurposed or refurbished materials, Hands-On Workshops where adults can give old items new life, and Fresh Start – Recycled Art Area, where kids can create art out of a variety of recycled materials.
Tour a 392 square foot tiny home with a 4' porch. It features a kitchenette, living area, bathroom and master bedroom, plus a loft space for additional sleeping quarters. High-quality finishes give this tiny home big appeal.
Show visitors can watch as a 25-ton sand sculpture is created by master sculptor, Ted Siebert, of The Sand Sculpture Company. The design is a celebration of the 40 years of the show, with elements that visitors may remember as fun features of past Home & Garden Shows.
Discover the latest home products at the New Product Showcase. See the only adjustable memory foam mattress on the market and a desk with a convenient hidden charging station. New styles of maintenance-
Visit the Kitchen & Bath Showcase to see the newest styles and design ideas in cabinetry, appliances, lighting, plumbing fixtures and countertops. A wide variety of pools and spas are on display and ready for purchase in the Pool & Spa Showcase.
The Lawn & Garden Marketplace features a large selection of landscaping materials, equipment and supplies. The Interior Design Marketplace features furniture, window and wall treatments, flooring and accessories from across the country.
Kids and adults alike will be excited to see Canines in the Clouds, the ultimate sport, stunt and trick dog show. Rescue dogs turned celebrities star in these fast-paced, high-energy shows. Kids will want to visit the Children's Garden Club for free make-it and take-it projects.
Show hours are Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission price is $10 for adults, $4 for children ages six to twelve, and free for children five and under. Adults can visit the Show after 5 p.m. for just $5! Special show discounts are available with coupons from Schnucks. Pre-purchase tickets online to receive $2 off adult admission any show day and included is a full year's subscription to Better Homes & Gardens (a value of $6). Sponsored by American Family Insurance, Official Insurance Partner. Discounted parking is available at select lots on Laclede's Landing, with shuttle service to the Show. $15 valet parking is available at the Convention Plaza entrance.
The Home & Garden Show is proud to have DISH as the Show's Official Satellite T.V. Provider.
For more information, visit www.STLHomeShow.com.
Contact
Ellen Viehmann
***@hbastl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse