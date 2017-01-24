Mankiller Is Coming To The European Film Market

End

--, the powerful new documentary from Gale Anne Hurd and Valerie Red-Horse Mohl, has been selected as an official title to be promoted at the NATIVe-Indigenous Cinema market stand committed to Indigenous-made films within the European Film Market. The EFM is the business center of the Berlin International Film Festival and one of the top international film markets in the world. Every February more than 9,000 representatives from over 80 countries converge on Berlin for the Festival/Market, making it one of the biggest media events in the film industry."We are extremely honored to haveselected as one of the Indigenous Films for this prestigious market and appreciate that the organizers realize the current relevance of Wilma Mankiller's story and message to a global audience", said Director/Producer Red-Horse Mohl who will accompany the film at the market.Sundance, Vision Maker Media and imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts are partners in EFM's Indigenous Film Promotion. Two films were selected from the United States,andRed-Horse Mohl will travel to Berlin withand be available for in-person meetings February 9through 14th. The film will have both its festival and television broadcast premieres in the U.S. later in 2017, but currently worldwide rights, other than U.S. television, are available.A stalwart activist for women's rights, Wilma Mankiller is cited by the organizers of the January 2017 Women's March on Washington as one of the most important leaders in America's movements for equality.reunites the accomplished documentary team of Gale Anne Hurd/Valhalla Entertainment as Executive Producer and Valerie Red-Horse Mohl/Red-Horse Native Productions as Director/Producer. Charlie Soap, Wilma's widower, Stacy Mahoney and Kristina Kiehl also serve as producers and Felicia and Gina Olaya (Wilma's daughters) join the production team as co-producers. The documentary chronicles Mankiller's life journey and legacy. The filmmakers' close ties to Wilma and the Cherokee Nation allowed for unique access and the film includes interviews with colleagues, friends, family, celebrities and government leaders. More than a biography,reminds audiences of the true meaning of servant leadership and serves as a wakeup call to repair political divisiveness.Hurd and Red-Horse Mohl's previous documentariesandreceived critical acclaim, multiple festival awards and PBS national broadcasts. The team has become known for providing insightful, sensitive and unique perspectives for both the historical and contemporary indigenous story.Valerie Red-Horse MohlEFM NATIVe- Indigenous Cinema, Stand No. G6