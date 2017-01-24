News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Like A Pro Announces Basketball Standout Terrance Ferguson Profile Featuring his Favorite Products
Heading into his senior year of high school, Ferguson was ranked Number 10 overall in the ESPN 100 list. He was a member of several Team USA squads throughout his teens and played in events and tournaments around the world. He is widely considered to be an early selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. Being on Like A Pro gives Terrance Ferguson the ability to tell unfiltered stories to his fans, as well as identify the products he uses with buy-it-now technology from Amazon.com. Among several items available on Ferguson's profile are his favorite Under Armour ClutchFit (http://bit.ly/
About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.
Contact
Like A Pro
***@likeapro.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse