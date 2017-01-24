 
News By Tag
* Terrance Ferguson
* Nba Draft
* Adelaide 36ers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Like A Pro Announces Basketball Standout Terrance Ferguson Profile Featuring his Favorite Products

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Terrance Ferguson
* Nba Draft
* Adelaide 36ers

Industry:
* Sports

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Features

DENVER - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com) announced today that Terrance Ferguson's profile is now live on Like A Pro.  The Shooting Guard hails from Advanced Preparatory International high school in Dallas, Texas, where he was a top 20 player in the Class of 2016.  Ferguson was heavily recruited by several college programs and had offers to play at both Alabama and Arizona before deciding to forgo college and play abroad for the National Basketball League Adelaide 36ers, in Australia.  Terrance Ferguson is a three-time gold medalist with Team USA, and participated in the 2016 McDonald's All-American Game as well as the Nike Hoop Summit, winning the MVP award at the Nike event.

Heading into his senior year of high school, Ferguson was ranked Number 10 overall in the ESPN 100 list.  He was a member of several Team USA squads throughout his teens and played in events and tournaments around the world.  He is widely considered to be an early selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.  Being on Like A Pro gives Terrance Ferguson the ability to tell unfiltered stories to his fans, as well as identify the products he uses with buy-it-now technology from Amazon.com.  Among several items available on Ferguson's profile are his favorite Under Armour ClutchFit (http://bit.ly/2k1tcpQ) basketball sneakers, and his preferred Beats (http://bit.ly/2jnuUQB) Wireless Headphones.

About: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations.  Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™.  By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.

Contact
Like A Pro
***@likeapro.com
End
Source:
Email:***@likeapro.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Like A Pro LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share