Like A Pro Announces Basketball Standout Terrance Ferguson Profile Featuring his Favorite Products

-- Like A Pro, LLC (www.likeapro.com)announced today that Terrance Ferguson's profile is now live on Like A Pro. The Shooting Guard hails from Advanced Preparatory International high school in Dallas, Texas, where he was a top 20 player in the Class of 2016. Ferguson was heavily recruited by several college programs and had offers to play at both Alabama and Arizona before deciding to forgo college and play abroad for the National Basketball League Adelaide 36ers, in Australia. Terrance Ferguson is a three-time gold medalist with Team USA, and participated in the 2016 McDonald's All-American Game as well as the Nike Hoop Summit, winning the MVP award at the Nike event.Heading into his senior year of high school, Ferguson was ranked Number 10 overall in the ESPN 100 list. He was a member of several Team USA squads throughout his teens and played in events and tournaments around the world. He is widely considered to be an early selection in the 2017 NBA Draft. Being on Like A Pro gives Terrance Ferguson the ability to tell unfiltered stories to his fans, as well as identify the products he uses with buy-it-now technology from Amazon.com. Among several items available on Ferguson's profile are his favorite Under Armour ClutchFit ( http://bit.ly/ 2k1tcpQ ) basketball sneakers, and his preferred Beats ( http://bit.ly/ 2jnuUQB ) Wireless Headphones.: Like A Pro is a digital ecosystem where professional and Olympic athletes share their stories and have a direct connection with fans and brands, without the constraints of teams, leagues or associations. Like A Pro is distinctly Athlete Driven™. By providing behind-the-scenes content regarding their training, nutrition, music, gear and more, the athlete has a unique opportunity to create and curate their brand and ultimately own their legacy.