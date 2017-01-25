Dos Rios and Akoya Capital Invest in the Future Growth of the DiSTI Corporation

The DiSTI Corporation Accelerates New Market and Product Expansions with Capital Infusion from Dos Rios and Akoya Capital

Scott Ariotti

-- The DiSTI Corporation, the pioneer and leading provider of customized 3D virtual maintenance training solutions and graphical user interface software, announces a financial investment from Dos Rios Partners and Akoya Capital Partners. The investment paves the way for significantly expanding DiSTI's market share of innovative 3-D user interface software tools and services into the aerospace, defense, training, and automotive markets. This strong investment by Dos Rios and Akoya is in recognition of DiSTI's leadership position and growth potential in 3-D virtual maintenance training and user interface development.The three founding partners of DiSTI, Darren Humphrey, Joe Swinski, and Bill Andrews, continue to serve in their executive roles and sit on the newly formed Board of Directors. The board is comprised of members from Dos Rios, Akoya, and DiSTI with John Regazzi of Akoya serving as Chairman.DiSTI's founding partners, with the advice and assistance of Capstone Partners LLC, pursued this strategy with Dos Rios and Akoya based on their highly selective portfolio of sector-based investments in industry leaders and their partnership-focused approach to growing organizations."We are very excited to enter into this business partnership with a true industry leader in their field," said newly elected DiSTI Chairman John Regazzi. "The demand for DiSTI's interface development products and services are growing significantly based on several key factors. These include the continued expansion of virtualized technical training in both the civil and military markets and the growing use of digital displays within automotive embedded systems."John Regazzi has spent over 40 years in the electronic information services and IT industries and has designed, launched, and managed some of the most innovative and well known information services in the professional, scientific, and engineering communities. John spent most of his career with Reed Elsevier, and retired as CEO of Elsevier Inc.."When we started this business over 20 years ago, we never imaged we'd be standing here today as the market leader in virtual maintenance training and user interface development,"said DiSTI President Joe Swinski. "When we decided to take this company to the next level we were thrilled to find partners in Dos Rios and Akoya who value the customer-centric leadership position we've built and are prepared to help take us to the next level."# # #About Dos RiosDos Rios is a Texas-based private equity partnership formed by four Partners – Bo Baskin, Wayne Patterson, Jay Turner, and Kevin Benoit. Dos Rios invests in the junior (i.e., common equity, preferred equity and/or mezzanine debt) securities of proven, growing niche businesses with approximately $2 – $12 million in EBITDA, alongside strong, motivated management teams. Dos Rios can help these small businesses with either control or non-control transactions. For additional information, visit www.dosriospartners.com or contact Kevin Benoit or Joseph Mercer at (512) 298-0801.About Akoya CapitalAkoya Capital is a sector focused investment firm that creates and nurtures partnerships between management and capital. With industry leading sector leaders, proprietary platform organizations, experienced management teams and co-investors, Akoya collaborates on compelling value creation opportunities. Together, they develop and execute industry sector acquisition strategies that deliver significant, measurable value for management, partners and shareholders.About DiSTIThe DiSTI Corporation is a leading provider of graphical user interface software and customized 3-D virtual maintenance training solutions. Our flagship product, GL Studio®, delivers advanced high-performance 3-D user interfaces to the aerospace, automotive, medical, and training industries. Jaguar Land Rover, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin choose GL Studio for its performance, fidelity, and reliability in interface development and deployment. Whether for avionics, instrument clusters, infotainment systems, medical devices, or flight simulators, GL Studio exceeds the developers interface demands.DiSTI's user interface technology also expands into 3-D virtual maintenance training. DiSTI's VE Studio® is a proven process and toolset for managing the development of complex virtual environments for use in 3-D maintenance and task training applications. VE Studio manages the entire development process including requirements analysis, content development, automated software builds, and automated regression testing.