News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Pet Professional Guild Releases Schedule, Opens Registration for 2017 Summit
Educational summit in Orlando, Florida will feature a wide range of renowned speakers, hands-on labs, academic sessions with new PhD presenters, package and payment options, plus an event app to keep registrants up-to-date
As has quickly become a trademark at PPG's educational events, a host of animal behavior and training specialists will be presenting, including Dr. Karen Overall, Dr. Bob Bailey, Dr. Deborah Jones, Dr. Nathan Hall, Dr. Frank McMillan, Dr. Sally Foote, Dr. Soraya Juarbe-Diaz, Dr. Ilana Reisner, Dr. Lynn Honeckman, Dr. Robert King, Ken McCort, Chirag Patel, Janis Bradley, Emily Larlham, Pat Miller, Veronica Boutelle, Jacqueline Munera, Sherry Woodard, Helen Phillips, Nancy Tucker and Angelica Steinker. Many of the presenters have participated in PPG's previous summits, while some will be attending for the first time as the event grows in size and stature.
Registration is already open for the event, and PPG, in a bid to cater for all budgets, is offering three value package options: the Great Dane, the Golden Retriever and the Border Terrier. Those registering for the all-inclusive Great Dane package can take advantage of an early bird special that offers a 10-month, interest-free financing plan. PPG has, meanwhile, negotiated competitive rates at the resort during the event, as well as three days before and afterwards, so attendees can enjoy the hotel and its facilities with family or friends. PPG can also co-ordinate room reservations, room mates, and meals for those on the Great Dane package. Aside from the educational component, PPG will ensure attendees have plenty of networking opportunities and the chance to meet the presenters, as well as time to enjoy the resort facilities and visit some of the local attractions, such as Walt Disney World® Resort. Enhanced menu options and food choices are available, and a variety of evening activities, enabling attendees to personalize their itinerary and overall summit experience.
This year, PPG will be also using an event app, Zwoor, whereby registrants can track the development of the event, read speaker bios and session information, review the daily schedule, download presentation PDFs, and much more.
"At our 2017 summit, we plan to maintain the very high standard set by the success of our two previous events," said PPG president, Niki Tudge. "By streamlining the schedule and offering different levels of education, we are certain there will be something for everyone, whether they are a trainer, behavior consultant, pet care professional or veterinary behaviorist. We are also offering some fabulous academic sessions with new Ph.D presenters, and by adding the event app to the mix, we aim to make the event even more interactive for attendees, while keeping them up to the minute with all the latest developments."
For more information on the PPG Summit 2017 in Orlando, see http://www.petprofessionalguild.com/
About The Pet Professional Guild
The Pet Professional Guild is a 501(c)6 a member organization founded on the principles of force-free training and pet care. Its membership represents pet industry professionals who are committed to force-free training, pet care philosophies, practices and methods. Pet Professional Guild members understand force-free to mean: no shock, no pain, no choke, no fear, no physical force and no compulsion-based methods are employed to train or care for a pet.
Contact
Niki Tudge
***@petprofessionalguild.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse