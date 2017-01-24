News By Tag
The Space at the Westbury Theater Kicks Off 2017 With New and Exciting Music Acts
Some Great Upcoming Bands and Artists Will Rock the Main Stage Along with the All Music Inc. Lounge
The Space is the latest, and perhaps most spectacular example of visionary real estate developers who reinvent abandoned buildings; this time the almost century old Westbury Theater, and give them a new lease on life. The venue has been blessed with amazing partners like concert promoters The Bowery Presents - who work hard at bringing the freshest and most inventive talent into the room - and with strong support and love from the local community.
Some of the most recent highlights of shows and events at The Space from this past year include performances by Gogol Bordello, America, Steve Vai, Three Dog Night, The Long Island Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, The B-52's, Henry Rollins, Ben Folds, The Wailers, Hot Tuna, Los Lonely Boys, Randy Newman, Steele Pulse and many more! Each of these artists brought their own life and vibe to the facility. There have also been incredible Gala events with the Gold Coast Intl Film Festival and some of the most exquisite and extravagant private parties that the area has ever seen.
Some of the venue's upcoming performances on the Main Stage include The BIG Party Nightclub Reunion (https://www.eventbrite.com/
The Space management is actively scouting for talented musicians to appear at The Lounge. Please send audition tapes, videos and resumes to thespaceatwestbury.com]
For More Information on The Space and Upcoming Attractions, Please Go to:www.thespaceatwestbury.com or Call 516-283-5566 (tel:(516)%20283-
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: rickeberle.com]
More About The Space:
Many people have asked us if The Space is a Concert Hall, Lounge, Movie Theater or a spot to hold a special event. And the answer is: all of the above! The Space is the place where you can be different and unique. With some creativity and vision, you can turn The Space into the venue of your dreams and create a truly memorable event to last a lifetime. With flexible seating plans and state of the art light and sound systems, The Space provides an exciting palette for the creative producer, event, party and meeting. Additionally, The All Music Inc. Lounge at The Space is like a second venue inside the same walls, with its own bar that can accommodate up to 125 patrons and can be used for receptions prior to special events, as well as the presentation of musicians, comedians and other performers. The Lounge's warm and inviting atmosphere is an ode to The Space's former life as a movie theater, featuring a granite bar, lighting fixtures created from vintage movie reels and decorated with showcases which display antique film projectors. Plus, all of the shows on the main stage at The Space are also live streamed to be viewed at The Lounge at no cost to enter!
The Space was born with a different name on November 10, 1927 as The Westbury Movie Theater. The Westbury Movie Theater opened its doors to and audience that awed at the beauty of its Tudor style inspired auditorium. The feature for opening night was "Hula" starring Ciara Bow.
The Westbury Theatre was one of six theaters built by Salvatore Calderone in Nassau County, Long Island. The theater succeeded as a single screen house until it was matched in the late 1970's. As patronage decreased, the theater closed its doors.
Over ten years ago Cyrus Hakakian and his partners saved the Westbury Theater from demolition. After viewing the stunning space, he was determined to preserve the magnificence of the original theater while repurposing the facility to accommodate all aspects of contemporary entertainment. With the installation of the state of the art lighting and sound systems, combined with the flexible seating plans, the Westbury Theater now enters a new chapter of its illustrious history as The Space at Westbury.
You can feel the magic the moment the audience sees the spectacular LED marquee enhancing the outstanding new façade. A graceful tower provides downtown Westbury with an architectural landmark as histrionic glamour returns to Post Avenue.
The excitement extends to the theaters south side on Winthrop Street with a new double story valet grand entrance, as the audience enters the threshold with its soaring ceiling while immersed in the glow of magical lighting; it is apparent that every detail has been consider to make a visit to The Space at Westbury a most memorable experience
