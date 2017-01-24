 
News By Tag
* Super Lawyers Camarillo
* Employment Lawyers
* Jonathan Light
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Camarillo
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524

Jonathan Light & Karen Gabler Named To 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers List

Jonathan Fraser Light and Karen L. Gabler, attorneys in the Camarillo-based law firm of LightGabler, have been selected to the 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers list.
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. - Jan. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Jonathan Fraser Light and Karen L. Gabler, attorneys in the Camarillo-based law firm of LightGabler, have been selected to the 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers list. Each year, no more than 5 percent of lawyers in Southern California receive this honor.

Light was named a Super Lawyer in 2004 and every year since 2007. Gabler has been selected to the Super Lawyer list each year since 2012. Both counsel employers in employment law matters and represent businesses in employment litigation on behalf of management.

Super Lawyers is a national rating service that annually singles out lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers undertakes independent research as well as reviews peer nominations and evaluations. It also makes good-standing and disciplinary checks of thousands of attorneys. Only attorneys receiving the highest marks qualify for the list. Super Lawyers recognized Light and Gabler for their legal capabilities and success in employment law.

For more information on LightGabler, go to www.LightGablerlaw.com or call 805-248-7208.

LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@agency2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@agency2.com Email Verified
Tags:Super Lawyers Camarillo, Employment Lawyers, Jonathan Light
Industry:Business
Location:Camarillo - California - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LightGabler PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share