Jonathan Light & Karen Gabler Named To 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Jonathan Fraser Light and Karen L. Gabler, attorneys in the Camarillo-based law firm of LightGabler, have been selected to the 2017 Southern California Super Lawyers list.
Light was named a Super Lawyer in 2004 and every year since 2007. Gabler has been selected to the Super Lawyer list each year since 2012. Both counsel employers in employment law matters and represent businesses in employment litigation on behalf of management.
Super Lawyers is a national rating service that annually singles out lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Super Lawyers undertakes independent research as well as reviews peer nominations and evaluations. It also makes good-standing and disciplinary checks of thousands of attorneys. Only attorneys receiving the highest marks qualify for the list. Super Lawyers recognized Light and Gabler for their legal capabilities and success in employment law.
For more information on LightGabler, go to www.LightGablerlaw.com or call 805-248-7208.
LightGabler is an employment law firm representing employers and their management. With attorneys in Camarillo and San Luis Obispo, the firm provides legal services throughout the state of California in employment counsel, employment litigation on behalf of management, intellectual property and unfair competition. The firm is focused on keeping businesses working, growing and prospering. 805-248-7208, www.LightGablerLaw.com.
