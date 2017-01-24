News By Tag
America's Got Talent Season 11 Star Sky Katz Teams Up with Unlocking the Truth
With Her Debut Album On the Way, The Young Rapper Has Joined Forces with Famed Brooklyn Teens Who Also Made Waves at an Early Age Performing Everywhere from Coachella to The Vans Warped Tour
LISTEN TO "ROCKSTAR" via SoundCloud HERE (https://soundcloud.com/
"Rockstar" encapsulates the hard-hitting, in-your-face elements of metal and hip-hop that have made both genres incredibly popular and successful since their origins began with attitude, speed, and a fierce message. In it, over heavy riffs and an intense rhythm section, Katz raps "Which one of y'all done called my name, fresh on the scene with the ball and chain // A hundred MC's and they all the same, so Sky turned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame" with a tough grit not usually reserved for her 12-year-old stature, continuing "I might roll through the city in a big ol' truck, four big wheels and a grill up front // Pull up to the show all you see is us, if we ever had beef man I wish ya luck". The song heightens with Sky and UTT's Malcolm Brickhouse belting refrain "I got rock and roll it's all in my soul with the real hip hop that's 'bout to explode, if you hear them shots cops on patrol that's me, turning to a Rockstar!" in a fervid mix of volition that could easily be seen as a theme for extreme sports or the toughest cage-match brawl.
Hailing from Long Island NY, Hip-Hop Pioneer and BMI Recording Artist Sky Katz has been hitting the ground running in the music industry since discovering her talent and passion for rapping at the age of 5. Sky has kept the momentum up ever since with her dynamic, witty, and energetic style with an old school chemistry. Fueled by her insatiable thirst to bring back old school Hip Hop and make a mark in the industry with influences from Hip Hop greats like Nicki Minaj, Drake, Nas, Rakim, and many more in the game, Sky Katz has honed her craft with a very appealing presence and has garnered a very good buzz and following that continues to expand through anyone who discovers her. With her recent appearance on America's Got Talent, she wowed the panel judges (and audience) with her single "Fresh". Her single "Haters" (A re-vamp of Biz Markie's "Just A Friend") came shortly after, which received critical acclaim and positive reception worldwide. Following the performances, she obtained thousands of followers from across the globe on her Instagram and YouTube pages, and is currently focused on driving her career forward. With the media taking immense notice- she's made recent appearances on Live It Up! With Donna Drake (https://www.facebook.com/
Unlocking the Truth is Malcolm Brickhouse (vocals /guitar) Alec Atkins (bass), and Jarad Dawkins (drums). Founding members Brickhouse and Dawkins met each other at a birthday party in 2005. Sharing similar tastes in music, they decided to create a band. As the metal duo's street performances started gaining attention, Brickhouse and Dawkins felt they needed a bassist but none of their friends were musicians, so they taught their pre-school friend, Alec Atkins, how to play the bass guitar from scratch. These street performances in Times Square and around New York City led to people recording and uploading videos of them to YouTube, which garnered a lot of attention through social media. The trio have since appeared on national television, including NBC's "The Tonight Show", ABC's "The View", CNN, Fuse, BET, Comedy Central's "The Colbert Report" and more. In 2014, they were the youngest group to perform at Coachella. They've performed at the AFROPUNK FEST, SxSW and were the youngest band to play at the 2014 Vans Warped Tour! They have also performed at the high-profile music festivals Heavy Montreal and Bonnaroo. The Trio have supported music legends such as Guns N' Roses, Motorhead, Queens of the Stone Age, Living Colour, Marilyn Manson and morewhile also earning spots in commercials for Airheads, AT&T, Beats by Dr. Dre, Maybelline and Verizon. In 2014 the band signed a $1.8 million contract for five albums with Sony Music Entertainment, but in 2015, they successfully negotiated their release from the contract. Their full-length debut album "Chaos (https://itunes.apple.com/
