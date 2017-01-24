News By Tag
Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP Attorney Named President of Thurgood Marshall Bar Association
The TMBA is a contemporary group that strives to promote increased diversity, multi-culturalism, community service and excellence and integrity in the practice of law. Similarly, at CDF, workplace diversity is a core value. The firm supports a professional environment that attracts attorneys and staff from all backgrounds, resulting in an organization filled with professionals whose perspectives and experiences greatly benefit the counsel of clients.
"As a member of the TMBA since 2015, I am honored to serve the association as President-elect, and look forward to taking on the leadership role of President next term," says Denisha McKenzie, CDF attorney. "I have learned a great deal from my peers at both my law firm and this association, and I'm privileged to continue my work with both organizations that have such an important impact on diversity in our legal community."
"Denisha's legal experience and dedication to community service is a testament to her leadership and commitment to providing the very best counsel for our clients," says Todd Wulffson, Managing Partner of CDF's Orange County office. "Her experience on the TMBA board gives her a rich understanding of the importance of diversity in the legal community."
A proud graduate of University of California, Irvine School of Law's inaugural class, McKenzie is based in CDF's Irvine office where she works with employers on a variety of issues involving discrimination, retaliation and wrongful termination cases, representing clients before state and federal agencies. Prior to joining CDF, McKenzie co-founded the Orange County Human Rights Association;
As the 2017 TMBA Distinguished Law Firm Sponsor, CDF will fund scholarships for four Law Student Ambassadors to help with their legal education costs.
"It has been an honor and privilege to work so closely with a critical leader in the Orange County legal community on issues of diversity and inclusion," said Kimberly La Salle, TMBA's current President. "Denisha's vision, skill and willingness to share her experience for the greater good have positively impacted and advanced diversity in the Southern California legal community and beyond."
About Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP
For more than 20 years, Carothers DiSante & Freudenberger LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top employment, labor and immigration firms in California, representing employers in single-plaintiff and class action lawsuits and advising employers on related legal compliance and risk avoidance. The firm has five offices throughout California – in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. For more information, visit: http://www.CDFLaborLaw.com and find CDF on LinkedIn or Twitter to learn more about how the firm protects California employers.
